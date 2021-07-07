Aster DM Healthcare, Alisha Moopen awarded by Harvard Business Council

Aster DM Healthcare has been presented with a Diamond Award for Organisational Excellence and outstanding contribution to the healthcare sector

Aster DM Healthcare, the largest integrated healthcare provider in GCC and an emerging player in India, has been honoured with prestigious diamond awards at the Harvard Business Council International Awards 2021. The eminent award recognises organisations on international best practices and leading continuous improvement models. The evaluation criteria covered: leadership, human resources, management, innovation, technology resource management, customer results, impact on society and corporate achievements.

Aster DM Healthcare received the diamond level Organisational Award for outstanding contribution to the healthcare sector through sustained business operations providing the latest services to people and working alongside governments to serve the society. It is also a recognition of the organisation’s outstanding efforts at battling Covid-19 and meeting the healthcare needs of the society across 7 countries in Middle East and India.

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare was awarded with the diamond level International Executives’ Award for efforts in actively supporting advancements, encouraging innovations and steering the organisation’s success.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing ddirector of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Over the last 34 years, we have always strived to make world-class healthcare services available to our patients through our facilities. This has been possible by maintaining a constant connect with the pulse of our patients and their needs and introducing services and innovative solutions to address those needs. This entrepreneurial spirit was tested to the core during the pandemic with Aster DM Healthcare continuing to remain in the epi-centre of the battle against Covid-19 and serving as many people as possible. However, the indomitable spirit and agility of our Asterians ensured that we remain ahead of the curve in innovation, organisational response and business operations to provide the best medical and digital health solution to our patients. These awards are a testament to our ethos to provide accessible and affordable quality healthcare to all.”

Aster has served 28,000 Covid-19 positive patients till date and screened over 1,662,726 people across 7 countries in the Middle East and India. They are currently operating more than four Covid-19 field hospitals in India for the financially weak patients and running multiple initiatives to support people who have been negatively affected by the pandemic. In FY 2020-21’ Aster DM Healthcare served 15.5 million patients globally.

“We are thankful to Harvard Business Council for recognising our efforts to make quality healthcare services easily accessible and affordable for people around the world. The awards are dedicated to our 21,000+ Asterians who have persevered over the last 1.5 years, fighting against all odds, to serve communities in need, across the 7 countries where we operate,” said Alisha Moopen. — business@khaleejtimes.com