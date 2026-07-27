Aster Clinics to invest Dh100 million to expand UAE network to 100 facilities

Aster Clinics said it plans to invest Dh100 million in 100 new and existing facilities across the UAE by the end of the decade as patient demand increases.

The company will expand its network from 85 to over 100 facilities by 2030 through a combination of multiple expanded clinics and new clinics, which will introduce new speciality centres, in-clinic diagnostics, homecare services and personalised care services.

Aster said that the expansion is being driven by sustained growth in patient demand, with annual footfall across the clinics' network increasing by 15 per cent over the past year. The expansion is also expected to add 4,100 new jobs as the company adds more to its staff size.

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It added that it is strengthening its clinical depth through targeted speciality-led expansion models, including scaling its diabetes care capabilities through a “clinic within clinics” model.

This would enable integrated and accessible management of chronic conditions across its network, adding to its orthopaedics and physiotherapy strength, which provides comprehensive orthopaedic care for all bone- and joint-related issues in one place.

The UAE outpatient segment accounts for over 70 per cent of total healthcare interactions, reinforcing the critical role of primary care networks in delivering accessible, first-contact care.

Aster Clinics falls under the Aster DM Healthcare group, which operates across seven countries, with 33 hospitals and 127 clinics. In the UAE, there are currently 85 clinics, with more opening soon. Across the wider Gulf, Aster’s clinic network stands at over 100 clinics.

“Our confidence in this market is rooted in its strong fundamentals, progressive healthcare ecosystem, and clear national vision for integrated care delivery,” Alisha Moopen, the managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said.

“Our approach remains focused on building a sustainable, scalable healthcare model that combines clinical excellence, digital innovation, and community-centric care,” she added.

Aster recently launched a new clinic in Jaddaf, while it also expanded existing ones like the Aster Orthopaedic Clinic in Qusais and the women’s health services at Aster Clinic Gardens.