The UAE will increasingly need power grid equipment from Asian manufacturers as the country expands its electricity infrastructure to meet rising demand from data centres, renewable energy projects and new developments, energy experts say.

Demand for grid equipment in the UAE is expected to grow by around 10 per cent annually until 2030, driven by the expansion of the electricity network, according to Hassan Zaheer, managing partner and chief operating officer at Power Technology Research (PTR).

While local manufacturers can meet some of the country's requirements, capacity for high-voltage equipment remains limited across the Gulf region, meaning the UAE will need to work with international suppliers to secure the equipment needed for future expansion, he said.

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"Overall, the capacity for high voltage, which is the more complicated equipment, is a little bit tight across the region. And the UAE needs strategic partners beyond the region to address that requirement," Zaheer said.

He said every new substation, solar plant and data centre coming online creates additional demand for equipment such as power transformers and switchgear.

The UAE's peak electricity demand is expected to increase by around 40 per cent between 2022 and 2030, while renewable energy capacity is projected to grow by around 13 per cent annually between 2025 and 2030, according to PTR.

AI ambition add to demand for power grid equipment

The country's plans to expand its data centre infrastructure will also add to the demand for power grid equipment. The UAE-US AI Campus, for example, has a planned capacity of 5 gigawatts, while the first phases of Stargate UAE and the Microsoft-G42 expansion through Khazna require a combined 400 megawatts.

Zaheer said the timelines for bringing data centres online increasingly depend on the availability of electrical equipment, including power transformers and switchgear.

UAE competes with other markets for supplies

The UAE is also competing with other markets for the same equipment, as countries across the Middle East and Southeast Asia increase spending on renewable energy and power infrastructure.

Amr Mahmoud, senior vice-president of supply chain research at Rystad Energy, said expenditure on grids across the Middle East and Southeast Asia is expected to grow by around 10 to 11 per cent annually until 2030.

Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are expected to account for around 37 per cent of the total expenditure across the countries covered in his analysis between 2026 and 2030.

This means the UAE is not only competing with neighbouring countries for equipment but also with markets in Southeast Asia and Europe, Mahmoud said, where demand for power infrastructure is also increasing.