Asia Pacific, the Americas and Australia drive DP World volume growth

Leading port operator handles 79 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) units across its global portfolio of container terminals in 2022

The leading port operator handled 19.5 million TEUs during the dourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 2:58 PM

DP World Limited handled 79 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) units across its global portfolio of container terminals last year with gross container volumes increasing by 1.4 per cent on a reported basis and up 2.8 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

The leading port operator handled 19.5 million TEUs during the dourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, according to a statement on Monday.

DP World said 2022 gross volume growth was broad-based, with Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Australia, and Americas regions all delivering like-for-like growth.

"At an asset level, Jebel Ali (UAE), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Angola (Angola), Sokhna (Egypt), London Gateway (UK), Constanta (Romania), Caucedo (Dominican Republic), Posorja (Ecuador), DP World Santos (Brazil) and all our ports in Australia (Brisbane, Sydney, Fremantle and Melbourne) delivered a solid performance," the statement said.

Jebel Ali has handled 14.0 million TEUs in 2022, up 1.7 per cent year-on-year basis, it added.

Group chairman and chief executive officer Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said at a consolidated level, "our terminals handled 46.1 million TEUs" during 2022, increasing 1.5 per cent on a reported basis and up 0.7 per cent year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

“We are delighted to report another solid volume performance with like-for-like growth of 2.8 per cent in 2022, which is once again ahead of the industry forecast of a marginal decline of -0.5 per cent. This outperformance continues to demonstrate that we are in the right locations and that our strategy to offer integrated supply chain solutions to beneficial cargo owners is bearing fruit," he said.

He added that growth was driven by Asia Pacific, the Americas and Australia region. "Encouragingly, Jebel Ali’s high-margin origin and destination cargo grew by 8.6 per cent, with overall volume growth steady at 1.7 per cent for the year, Bin Sulayem said.

“As expected, growth rates moderated in the final quarter of 2022 due to the more challenging economic environment," the top executive said.

"Looking ahead to 2023, we expect our portfolio to continue to deliver growth, but the outlook remains somewhat uncertain due to rising inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty," Bin Sulayem noted.

“Overall, we are pleased with the business performance in 2022 and remain focused on growing profitability while managing growth capex. The solid volume performance leaves us well-placed to deliver an improved set of full year results,” he said.

