Asean-UAE trade hits $70 billion as partnership deepens beyond oil and tourism

On August 8, this year, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations celebrates its 59th anniversary, with its eleven member states raising the Asean flag across their diplomatic missions worldwide including in the UAE.

Following the signing of the Bangkok Declaration in 1967 by its five founding members, Asean has expanded its membership, with Timor-Leste officially joining last year.

Its initial mandate – to accelerate economic growth, social progress, and cultural development – has matured into the orchestration of a dynamic regional organization.

The Asean Charter calls for the development of mutually beneficial relations with external partners. Accordingly, Asean now has formal partnerships with 27 countries and 11 organisations, including the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Prior to my arrival in Dubai, among my responsibilities in the Malaysian Foreign Ministry was to advance Asean-UAE relations. It has been rewarding to witness this evolution from foundational trade ties into a multi-dimensional partnership.

The trajectory of this engagement began with the UAE’s appointment of its first accredited Ambassador to Asean in 2010, signalling early recognition of the Association’s growing centrality.

In 2022, the UAE officially became our Sectoral Dialogue Partner, elevating its diplomatic access and structural integration. Concurrently, the UAE signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a foundational accord emphasising mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference.

Institutional linkages between Asean and the UAE accelerated following the adoption of the Practical Cooperation Areas (2024-2028). This roadmap aligns with the Asean Community Vision, focusing on tangible deliverables across political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars. These include maritime cooperation, food security, humanitarian assistance, and connectivity.

The socio-economic metrics under this framework illustrate its efficacy. Total trade between Asean and the UAE has surged to $70 billion (Dh257 billion) in 2025.

FDI stock into Asean from the UAE stands at $245.7 billion, reflecting growing confidence in our macroeconomic fundamentals. Visitor numbers from the UAE to the region significantly increased, reaching over 368,969 last year.

Beyond trade and tourism, the Asean-UAE partnership is now being defined by sustainable development and the knowledge economy. As Asean navigates its complex energy transition, the UAE has become a premier catalyst for green infrastructure. Investment in floating solar plants and clean energy pipelines exemplify how the UAE is contributing towards Asean’s renewable energy requirements.

The strategic convergence in data centres and semiconductors is also complementary.

The UAE possesses sovereign capital and AI ambitions requiring reliable computational hardware. Asean nations offer skilled manufacturing ecosystems necessary to sustain this hardware architecture. This cross-pollination facilitates both sides in securing digital sovereignty amidst intense global technological competition.

Our economic potential is increasingly being integrated into a broader framework. During Malaysia's 2025 Asean Chairmanship, we hosted the Asean-GCC-China Summit, harnessing growth and diversifying partnerships through inter-regional strategic autonomy.

The UAE, represented by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, called for a future where relations transcend trade and technology, rooted in strong trust, enduring friendships, and a shared belief in the potential of this partnership.

With the adoption of the Asean Community Vision 2045: Our Shared Future last year, I hope this momentum will forge a more resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centred community. When countries separated by oceans commit to shared peace and prosperity, the resulting geo-economic dividends can fundamentally reshape the global landscape.

(Riaz Abdul Razak is consul general of Malaysia to Dubai. He was previously director of the Asean Economic Community Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia)