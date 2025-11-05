ASB Capital and Xtrackers by DWS launch XASB Sukuk ETF on London Stock Exchange 

ASB Capital, a purpose-driven asset management firm with AUM of $5.8 billion, in partnership with Xtrackers by DWS, one of the largest European-headquartered providers of ETFs globally, have together successfully listed XASB, a Sukuk exchange-traded fund (ETF), on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The landmark listing for ASB Capital, which is also the first Shari’a-compliant ETF for Xtrackers by DWS, expands investor access to Sukuk products, offering regulated, cost-efficient, and diversified exposure to an asset class that continues to demonstrate strong global demand.

The ETF is designed to provide diversified, liquid, and low-cost access to more than 150 sukuk through a single investment instrument listed on the London Stock Exchange. Over time, the Sukuk market has demonstrated strong stability and consistent performance, reinforcing investor confidence and distinguishing themselves from comparable fixed-income assets. This strength is supported by their asset-backed nature and further enhanced by issuances from sovereigns and corporates globally. Historically, however, the Sukuk market has been difficult to access, with high minimum investment requirements, and the absence of innovative, transparent products. The ETF removes these barriers by offering diversified and cost-efficient exposure that can be accessed seamlessly through brokerage platforms, expanding market participation to a broader range of investors.

“ASB Capital was established with a clear purpose: to introduce innovative, efficient, and accessible investment solutions that create new opportunities for global investors,” said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer at ASB Capital. “Sukuk currently account for 45% of the $2.5 trillion USD-denominated debt market (bonds and Sukuk combined), making Sukuk increasingly difficult for mainstream investors to ignore. Going forward, the Sukuk market is forecasted to exceed $2 trillion by 2030, reflecting its continued expansion and growing investor demand.”

Through its partnership with Xtrackers by DWS, ASB Capital bridges regional and global markets through the London Stock Exchange, creating an accessible gateway for investors to participate in an asset class that supports sustainable, long-term portfolio growth. As one of the largest ETF platforms in Europe, Xtrackers by DWS brings a wealth of experience in structuring efficient, transparent, and diversified investment products across multiple asset classes.

“By combining the transparency of ETFs with the growth and resilience of the global Sukuk market, we are opening the door to a broader investor base – from institutions to individuals – who can now participate in an asset class central to economic development,” said Houda Ennebati, Head of Xtrackers ETF Sales - France & MENA, DWS Xtrackers.

ASB Capital launched earlier this year, and with current assets under management of $5.8 billion, continues to strengthen its position as a regional player with global reach. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm builds on the legacy of Al Salam Bank while focusing on bespoke, performance-driven wealth solutions.