ART Elite Car Rental announces its fleet expansion with 300+ Jetour vehicles

Backed by Elite Group Holding, the expansion introduces Lease-to-Own and Corporate Leasing solutions for individuals and businesses across the UAE

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ART Elite, a subsidiary of Elite Group Holding, has expanded its UAE operations with the addition of 300+ new Jetour vehicles to its fleet and the launch of two new programmes: Lease-to-Own and Corporate Leasing.

The milestone strengthens ART Elite’s mobility offering and gives customers greater access to Jetour vehicles through accessible alternatives to traditional purchasing and financing. Supported by Elite Group Holding and Jetour UAE, the expansion positions ART Elite to serve a wider range of individuals and businesses.

The launch was celebrated on June 25, 2026, at the Jetour Showroom in Al Quoz, bringing together senior executives, partners, media, influencers, and invited guests. The event featured leadership remarks, a signing ceremony, and a curated display of Jetour models, including the G700, T2, T1, Dashing, and X70 Plus. Guests also enjoyed snacks and beverages, alongside a personalised perfume-engraving activation.

A senior spokesperson for ART Elite said: “This announcement represents far more than a fleet expansion. It is a decisive step in ART Elite’s growth and reflects our ambition to transform how individuals and businesses access mobility in the UAE. By adding more than 300 new Jetour vehicles and placing our Lease-to-Own and Corporate Leasing solutions at the centre of this expansion, we are delivering greater choice, stronger support, and more tailored mobility options designed around the needs of our customers.”

A clearer route to ownership

ART Elite’s new Lease-to-Own programme offers customers a flexible route to owning a brand-new vehicle. Customers can select from premium Jetour models and make fixed monthly payments over 12 to 48 months, with ownership transferring upon completion of the agreed term.

Insurance, maintenance, registration support, and roadside assistance are managed throughout the lease period, providing greater financial predictability and fewer administrative responsibilities.

For more information on Lease-to-Own, visit:

artelitecarrental.com/lease-to-own

Corporate Leasing designed for business

The new Corporate Leasing programme provides businesses with a fully managed alternative to purchasing and maintaining vehicles. Available from 12 to 48 months with no down payment, the programme includes insurance, maintenance, registration, 24/7 roadside assistance, replacement vehicles, and dedicated account management under a predictable monthly cost.

This solution supports a range of requirements, including employee mobility, executive transport, and event operations.

For more information on Corporate Leasing, visit:

artelitecarrental.com/corporate-leasing