Arsenal and Sobha Realty mark two years of partnership

Enhancements include improved restaurant and dressing room spaces, a dedicated building for the women’s first team, a refurbished media centre, and new sauna and steam amenities

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 7:41 PM

Arsenal Football Club and Sobha Realty have celebrated two years of collaboration, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. The partnership, which began in 2023, granted Sobha Realty naming rights to the Sobha Realty Training Centre at London Colney and branding on Arsenal’s training kit.

Since then, the duo has invested in upgrading the world-class facility. Enhancements include improved restaurant and dressing room spaces, a dedicated building for the women’s first team, a refurbished media centre, and new sauna and steam amenities. These developments aim to create an environment that optimizes player preparation and recovery.

The partnership also produced The Art of Detail, a four-part series highlighting the work behind the scenes at the training centre. Both organizations say the initiative reflects their shared values of precision, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Ashish Parakh, Group Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Sobha Realty, described the collaboration as “a powerful synergy” that extends beyond sport and real estate. “The Sobha Realty Training Centre stands as a testament to our joint vision to create environments where talent thrives and potential is realised,” he said, adding that the company remains committed to further enhancements.

Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, praised Sobha Realty’s role in supporting the club’s ambitions. “Sobha Realty have been an integral part of this journey—helping us create the best possible environment for our people and players to perform at their best,” she said. “We look forward to what’s to come and all that we can continue to achieve together.”

As the partnership enters its third year, both sides reaffirm their goal of maintaining the Sobha Realty Training Centre as a benchmark for high-performance facilities, while deepening ties between the worlds of football and luxury real estate.