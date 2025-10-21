Armenia to host world tourism communication forum this month

The Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia will host the World Tourism Communication Forum from 23–25 October 2025 in Yerevan. The international event, titled “Tourism Talks: Connecting People, Places, and Perspectives”, will gather global leaders, policymakers, and communication experts to explore how strategic communication shapes the future of tourism.

“Through this forum, Armenia aims to highlight the essential role of communication in fostering trust, inclusion, and sustainable tourism growth,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Armenia. “We are creating a global platform where different industry voices can come together to share insights, strengthen cooperation, and promote responsible narratives that build lasting connections between people and destinations.”

The forum will serve as a hub for meaningful dialogue, exchange of best practices, and collaboration across the public and private sectors. It will bring together ministers, representatives of international organizations, industry leaders, researchers, and media professionals to discuss how effective communication can inspire confidence, inclusivity, and sustainable growth in tourism.

Forum Highlights

The two-day programme will feature a series of keynotes, high-level panel discussions, TED-style talks, workshops, and interactive dialogues, covering key themes such as:

• “Who Shapes the Story? Intercultural Communication, Media Narratives, and the Power to Define a Destination” - exploring how intercultural communication, media narratives, and government messaging influence national perception and the competitiveness of destinations

• “Telling Our Story Right: Aligning Narratives for Stronger Destination Branding” – exploring how coherent storytelling strengthens national and regional tourism identities.

• “Media, Messaging & MICE: Shaping Narratives Together” – discussing collaboration among the media, business events sector, and tourism boards to deliver impactful communication.

• “Local Voices, Global Impact: Empowering Communities Through Authentic Communication” – focusing on inclusivity and the importance of community-driven narratives in destination storytelling.

• “Travel with Trust: Communicating Safety, Access, and Sustainability in a Changing World” – examining strategies for building traveler confidence through transparent and responsible communication.

The sessions will be moderated by a distinguished group of communication and tourism experts, including Ms. Cordula Wohlmuther, UN Tourism Regional Director for Tourism, Mathew Zein, Founder and Chief Editor of Life in Armenia Magazine; Pr. Alessandra Priante, President of the Italian Tourism Board, ENIT SpA; Dochka Andreeva, International Sustainable Tourism Consultant; Sergey Stanovkin, Head of BBC Studios Commercial Representative in Eurasia at BBC Studios, and Nora Mirzoyan, WB Urban Specialist. Their diverse experience and perspectives will ensure insightful discussions and meaningful takeaways for all participants.