Armenia appoints new chairman of the tourism committee

The Tourism Committee of Armenia is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chairman, Lusine Gevorgyan. Gevorgyan brings extensive expertise and a deep passion for Armenia. She steps into this role with a clear vision to elevate Armenia’s profile as a premier global destination, celebrated for its cultural heritage and natural beauty.

As Chairman, Gevorgyan will spearhead initiatives to strengthen Armenia’s tourism sector by supporting local communities, fostering sustainable partnerships, and showcasing the country’s unique attractions worldwide. Under her leadership, the committee is dedicated to positioning Armenia as a top destination in the region, known for its historic landmarks, vibrant traditions, breathtaking natural landscapes, thrilling adventure opportunities, and rich culinary heritage.

“We are excited to welcome Lusine Gevorgyan as the head of the Tourism Committee,” said Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy. “With her expertise and dedication, we look forward to fostering an even more dynamic and resilient tourism sector that highlights Armenia’s unique attractions to travelers worldwide.” “I am honored to take on this role and contribute to Armenia’s growth as a destination that captivates and inspires travelers from around the world,” said Lusine Gevorgyan. “Our country offers an extraordinary array of attractions, from adventure and nature to culture and gastronomy, as well as a rich winemaking heritage. By prioritizing sustainable and inclusive growth, we aim to create unforgettable experiences for visitors and lasting economic benefits for our communities.”

The Tourism Committee, under Gevorgyan’s leadership, is committed to driving innovation in the industry, expanding Armenia’s presence as a must-visit destination, and delivering unforgettable experiences for travelers. The committee looks forward to an exciting era of growth and development.