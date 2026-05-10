Armani could split 15% stake among L'Oreal, LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, report says

Ahead of the formal launch of the process, the group was considering splitting the 15% stake in three parts, the paper said, adding this would help keep all three buyers engaged in the initial phase

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 7:04 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani is considering selling a 15% stake in three equal parts following the designer's death, potentially bringing in three buyers he had selected as shareholders, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Armani, who died at 91 last September, had named French luxury group LVMH and two commercial partners -- beauty products maker L'Oreal and EssilorLuxottica -- as preferred buyers for the company.

Recommended For You

Rubio says US expects Iran response on proposal later Friday

Rubio says US expects Iran response on proposal later Friday

Bahrain authorities bust group linked to Iran's IRGC, arrest 41 people

Bahrain authorities bust group linked to Iran's IRGC, arrest 41 people

UAE engages 2 drones from Iran on May 10; no injuries reported

UAE engages 2 drones from Iran on May 10; no injuries reported

Israel issues evacuation warnings for villages in southern Lebanon ahead of attacks

Israel issues evacuation warnings for villages in southern Lebanon ahead of attacks

Peace hangs in balance as US awaits Iran's response to proposal to end war

Peace hangs in balance as US awaits Iran's response to proposal to end war

 

Based on the founder's will, the sale of an initial 15% stake in the group must take place within 12-18 months of his death.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported, without citing sources, that Armani CEO Giuseppe Marsocci is preparing a business plan as he moves to appoint two advisers to oversee the sale.

The advisers would then share Marsocci's five-year business plan with potential investors.

Ahead of the formal launch of the process, the group was considering splitting the 15% stake in three parts, the paper said, adding this would help keep all three buyers engaged in the initial phase.

A representative for Armani said the group had no comment on the report.


MOST POPULAR

1

Wall St Week Ahead: Data, Iran, US-China meeting in focus for scorching US stock market

2

Gold prices rise in Dubai on hopes of US-Iran peace deal

3

Dubai Taxi Q1 profit drops 39%, weighed by regional conflict in March

4

Iraq market indices advance in April amid improving political sentiment

5

Dubai gold prices see steady gains as Middle East tensions linger