Arif Developments serves iftar to 10,000+ blue-collar workers across the UAE

Arif Developments honours the workforce behind the nation’s growth through one of the UAE’s largest corporate Ramadan outreach programmes

In the spirit of generosity and compassion that defines the holy month of Ramadan, Arif Developments organised a large-scale community Iftar initiative, serving more than 10,000 blue-collar workers across the UAE, recognising the vital role they play in building the nation’s infrastructure and development landscape.

Through this initiative, thousands of Iftar meals were distributed to workers across the Emirates, bringing communities together during the sacred moment of breaking the fast and reinforcing the values of gratitude, unity, and shared humanity that lie at the heart of Ramadan.

The initiative reflects Arif Developments’ commitment to social responsibility and its appreciation for the individuals whose dedication and hard work continue to support the UAE’s remarkable growth and transformation.

Speaking on the initiative, Abdullah Arif, executive director of Arif Developments, said: “The UAE’s incredible growth has been made possible through the tireless efforts of hardworking individuals who contribute every day to building the nation’s cities and communities. Ramadan reminds us of the importance of compassion, generosity, and gratitude. Serving Iftar to workers is our small way of recognising their dedication and expressing our appreciation for the role they play in shaping the future of this country.”

The initiative was supported by volunteers and members of the Arif Developments team, who worked together to ensure the smooth distribution of meals and to create a meaningful Ramadan experience for workers across the UAE.

As Ramadan continues to inspire acts of generosity across the Emirates, Arif Developments’ initiative stands as a reflection of the values of unity, respect, and community that remain central to the UAE’s social fabric.