Arbitra International expands footprint in the UAE, opens office in ADGM

Next-generation arbitration and mediation support launch operations in the UAE with flagship facilities in Abu Dhabi

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 4:42 PM

Arbitra, the management service for arbitrators and mediators, and key contacts for those seeking the most appropriate neutral has expanded its physical footprint, with the opening of new facilities within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Arbitration Centre.

The move signals the rapid growth of the concierge service for arbitrators, mediators and neutrals, which celebrated its first anniversary in July 2022.

Arbitra has grown to 35 members, many with close links to the UAE, with Alec Emmerson, Adrian Cole and Lara Hammoud being residents in the region.

The launch of the new Abu Dhabi office builds on the supportive relationship Arbitra has developed with the ADGM Arbitration Centre, particularly with Linda Fitz-Alan, the centre’s CEO.

Collaborations are strong following the launch of the ADGM’s Investor-State Mediation Panel, which was launched in 2022, and saw Arbitra’s Wolf von Kumberg playing a leading role.

Headed by chief executive Owen Lawrence, Arbitra is quickly becoming the first choice for support in the most complex and challenging disputes. Its conflict-free membership-based structure offers members a full range of practice management, consultancy and administrative services. It has become a destination practice for leading arbitrators, mediators, adjudicators and dispute board members, helping them manage their careers and grow their practices.

"I am delighted to announce our collaboration with the ADGM Arbitration Centre. The launch of our office in the UAE gives our members access to world-class facilities, situated within an up-and-coming disputes hub. It provides a local service to many law firms we work with regularly," Owen Lawrence, Arbitra’s chief executive, said.

Linda Fitz-Alan, registrar and CEO of the ADGM Courts said: “Arbitra’s presence is another milestone in our endeavours and stands as a testament to the ways in which we are engaging collaboratively in the dispute resolution industry. It is a reflection of our contributions to the development of this field along with its increasing reputation in the region.”

"Arbitra’s attractions are clear to the market, as we maintain a waiting list of arbitrators keen to join the service. The opening of sophisticated new facilities in Abu Dhabi, alongside our existing offices at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre, and in Washington, DC, close to the International Centre for Dispute Settlement, confirms this,” concludes Lawrence.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com