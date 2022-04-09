Aras Group eyes ambitious expansion plans in UAE

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 3:33 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 3:35 PM

The Dubai-based Aras Group has announced its ambitious plans to pump more investments into the UAE market due to huge demands, higher returns and strong investors’ confidence.

Aschraf Mahmud, CEO, Aras Group echoed that his company is looking forward to expand its footprint in the UAE by opening more restaurants across the country soon.

Aras Group has recently opened its first franchise of the German restaurant “Haval Grill” located in Dubai, Jumeirah Street.

Mahmud further elaborated that he is also planning to launch his second real estate project by the end of this year in the UAE, in addition to a number of other projects in various fields, including tourism and luxury car rental.

“The company has allocated a budget of Dh100 million to invest in a number of new projects and by signing a number of investment deals with India and the UAE,” Mahmud added.

He mentioned that Dubai is a hub for investors due to supportive and encouraging atmosphere provided by the UAE government to the local and global investors.

“The company has launched its first project ‘Aras Residence’ in 2019 under the title "Family", to target a specific segment of clients who are looking for certain lifestyle specifications.”

“The project has provided units inspired by the modern”style with a high ceiling, ranging in size from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom apartments, with various flexible payment plans up to five years after delivery.”

“Aras Group has raised a permanent slogan since its launch in the UAE, which is ‘Credibility and Transparency’. It is the slogan that helped the company reserve its position among its competitors in major fields.” Mahmud concluded.

