Aramex Q2 net profit jumps seven-fold to Dh47 million on record revenue

Aramex reported a seven-fold increase in second-quarter net profit to Dh47 million, supported by record revenue, strong freight forwarding demand and tighter management of operating costs.

Quarterly revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.83 billion, the highest in the company’s history. May and June also delivered record monthly revenues, while first-half revenue increased 12 per cent to Dh3.43 billion.

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Freight forwarding generated its highest quarterly revenue on record, supported by customer demand, pricing discipline and Aramex’s mix of land, air and sea services.

The company said it activated alternative routes during regional disruption, including Europe-to-Middle East land services and additional air and sea charter capacity, helping maintain trade flows and service continuity.

Cost discipline lifts earnings

Earnings before interest and taxes increased to Dh87 million during the second quarter, almost three times the normalised level recorded a year earlier.

EBITDA rose 73 per cent to Dh181 million, while the EBITDA margin widened to 9.9 per cent from 7 per cent.

Gross profit increased 19 per cent to Dh392 million, although the gross profit margin eased slightly to 21.4 per cent from 22 per cent.

Aramex attributed the improvement in profitability to revenue growth, disciplined control of operating expenses and overheads, and contributions from its Accelerate28 transformation programme.

Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said the results reflected progress in executing the company’s strategy.

“In Q2 2026, we delivered our highest quarterly revenues in Aramex’s history, achieved the highest freight forwarding revenue while also significantly improving profitability,” he said.

He added that the company’s diversified operating model and flexible network allowed it to respond quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining services.

First-half profit reaches Dh64 million

For the first half, net profit reached Dh64 million, compared with normalised profit of Dh33 million a year earlier.

First-half EBIT increased 46 per cent to Dh139 million, while EBITDA rose 29 per cent to Dh324 million.

The EBIT margin improved to 4.1 per cent from 3.1 per cent, while the net profit margin reached 1.9 per cent.

Domestic express continued to grow during the quarter, while international express volumes stabilised after declines in previous periods.

Aramex said new Europe-to-Middle East land routes and expanded air and sea charter operations helped customers maintain shipments, while commercial measures partly offset higher fuel costs.

Cash position supports investment

The company ended June with a cash balance of Dh503 million and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7 times, including lease liabilities.

Aramex said its balance sheet would support continued investment in transformation initiatives and long-term growth.

The company will remain focused on improving execution, profitability and operational performance while investing in capabilities required to meet