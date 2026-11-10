Aramex's Q3 profit jumps 817% to Dh48m on strong freight forwarding growth, cost management

Aramex reported an 817 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Dh48 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with Dh5.2 million a year earlier, as revenue reached a record Dh1.98 billion, driven by strong growth in its freight forwarding business.

The Dubai-listed logistics company said quarterly revenue rose 24 per cent from Dh1.6 billion in the same period last year, marking its second consecutive quarter of record sales after achieving Dh1.83 billion in the second quarter.

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For the first nine months of 2026, Aramex's net profit surged 759 per cent to Dh112 million, compared with Dh13 million during the same period in 2025. Revenue increased 16 per cent to Dh5.41 billion.

Earnings before interest and taxes rise 46 per cent to Dh94 million in the third quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 16 per cent to Dh190 million.

Freight forwarding drives growth

Aramex said freight forwarding remained the main driver of revenue growth, delivering another record quarter following its strong performance in the previous three months.

The segment benefited from sustained customer demand, pricing discipline and the company's diversified transportation network.

Revenue increased across all four business segments, including Domestic Express, International Express, Freight Forwarding, and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions.

The company maintained uninterrupted services during the quarter by using alternative Europe-to-Middle East land routes and additional air and sea charter capacity to respond to changing market conditions.

Gross profit increased 12 per cent to Dh415 million during the quarter, although the gross profit margin narrowed to 21 per cent from 23.2 per cent a year earlier, reflecting a greater contribution from freight forwarding.

Focus on profitability

Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said the results reflected the company's progress in strengthening its operations and improving profitability.

"Delivering our highest quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter marks another important milestone for Aramex," he said.

"The improvement in profitability also reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and strengthening the Company's financial performance."

Aramex said its nine-month Ebit increased 65 per cent to Dh233 million, while Ebitda rise 24 per cent to Dh514 million.

The company's nine-month net profit margin improved to 2.1 per cent from 0.3 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Strong financial position

As of September 30, 2026, Aramex reported a cash balance of Dh445 million and a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.7, including IFRS 16 lease-related obligations.

The company said it remains focused on implementing its Accelerate28 transformation programmer, aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening financial performance and supporting long-term growth.

Headquartered in the UAE and listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Aramex operates in more than 600 cities across 70 countries.