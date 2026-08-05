Aramex posts record Q2 revenue as freight forwarding hits new high

Aramex on Wednesday reported its strongest quarterly revenue performance on record in the second quarter of 2026, with robust growth in freight forwarding helping the logistics provider boost profits amid continued disruption across the Middle East.

The Dubai-listed company said Q2 revenue rose 22 per cent year on year to Dh1.83 billion, marking the highest quarterly revenue in its history. Revenue for the first half reached Dh3.43 billion, up 12 per cent from a year earlier, while both May and June set new monthly revenue records.

The strongest contribution came from the freight forwarding division, which delivered the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. Aramex said demand remained strong and was supported by pricing discipline and its multimodal transport network. During a period of regional disruption, the company activated alternative trade routes, including Europe-to-Middle East land corridors and additional air and sea charter capacity, to maintain service continuity.

Profitability improved sharply during the quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) climbed to Dh87.1 million from a normalized Dh31.9 million a year earlier, while net profit increased seven-fold to Dh47.4 million from a normalized Dh5.9 million.

“In Q2 2026, we delivered our highest quarterly revenues in Aramex’s history, achieved the highest Freight Forwarding revenue while also significantly improving profitability,” said Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Diallo attributed the performance to the resilience of the company’s operating model and its ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions. “The robust performance demonstrates the resilience of our business and the strength of our diversified operating model,” he said.

Aramex said its domestic express business continued to grow, while international express shipment volumes stabilised after declines in previous periods, suggesting a more balanced performance across its portfolio.

Gross profit increased 19 per cent to Dh391.8 million in the quarter, although the gross profit margin edged down to 21.4 per cent from 22 per cent a year earlier. EBITDA rose 73 per cent to Dh181.3 million.

The company also pointed to benefits from its transformation programme, Accelerate28, alongside tighter cost controls and overhead management.

“Disciplined management of operating costs and overheads, together with continued execution of our transformation initiatives, is contributing to improved profitability and strengthening the business for sustainable growth,” Diallo said.

Aramex ended June with a cash balance of Dh503 million and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7x, providing what it described as a strong financial position to support future investment and growth.