Aramex nine-month 2021 revenue surges 14% to Dh4.46 billion

The third-quarter revenue stood firm at Dh1.46 billion as the company recorded double-digit growth in domestic express and a strong rebound in logistics and freight-forwarding business

The company said third-quarter operating profit fell 19 per cent to Dh68 million while operating profit margin dropped by one per cent compared to third quarter of 2020. — File photo

Aramex on Sunday announced that its third-quarter net profit surged 47 per cent to Dh67.81 million from Dh46.2 million in the same period last year, however nine-month earnings dropped to Dh179.29 million from Dh208 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

In a statement, the global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions clarified that normalised net profit for the three-month 2021 period declined 70 per cent to Dh29.6 million compared to Dh99 million for the same period last year if the company exclud-ing one-off events in past two years.

The company said its nine-month revenue surged 14 per cent to Dh4.46 billion from Dh3.91 bil-lion in January-September 2020 as the company benefited from shifting consumer trends to online shopping and recovery in global business activity post Covid-19, especially in the oil and gas and retail sector.

The company said third-quarter operating profit fell 19 per cent to Dh68 million while operating profit margin dropped by one per cent compared to third quarter of 2020. Excluding the one-off events, July-September 2021 operating profit dropped by 55 per cent.

“Overall costs across the business rose as the company continued to build scale and increase capacity to handle the growth in shipment volumes,” according to Aramex statement.

In Q3 2021 domestic express continued to sustain a solid growth momentum, yet this was off-set by a slowdown in cross border activity which led to a six per cent year-on-year decrease in courier business revenue to Dh997.4 million. For the nine-month period, the courier business grew 13 per cent to Dh3.1 billion driven by increased activity in both the domestic and interna-tional courier services.

As the courier business continues to scale in response to increasing volumes, during the period the business witnessed an increase in operating costs which led to a 60 per cent decline in Q3 operating profit to Dh53.9 million. For the nine-month period, courier business operating profit fell 31 per cent to Dh226 million.

Othman Aljeda, group chief executive officer, Aramex, said the impact of “our new redesigned operating model is already starting to reflect positively on our performance”.

“With a renewed emphasis on enhancing operating efficiencies, improving service levels to customers, building scale and reorganization of our team of professionals, we have been able to capture growth opportunities in both the courier business, and logistics and freight-forwarding business,” he said.

“Over the last few months, we have witnessed an almost complete return to pre-Covid operat-ing environment and are noticing a few trends that we believe will continue to shape the fu-ture of our business and drive our growth strategy. For our courier business, we are seeing a surge in domestic express volumes driven by a significant increase in number of retailers opt-ing to tap online sales channel to satisfy the needs of shoppers that have now increased expec-tations to buy all products, from necessities to luxuries, online,” he said.

Saudi operations grow

Aljeda said the company is seeing very strong growth for its business in Saudi Arabia, where it has been and will continue to invest in expanding and ramping up the operations.

“We are also seeing increased competition in the last mile across all our geographies, espe-cially from relatively smaller and new players in the market. However, with our expertise, scale, strong network, technology-enabled operations, user-friendly customer applications, and strong financial position to fund the expansion of our ground operations, we are well-positioned to continue consolidating our leadership position in last mile solutions within our core markets,” he said.

Mohammad Alkhas, chief operating officer for logistics and freight-forwarding, said: “We are very encouraged by the recovery in economic activity in the GCC and across the world and be-lieve this growth will be sustained for the foreseeable future. With the improved oil prices, ac-tivity within the oil & gas sector is gathering pace.”

“While global sea freight issues are disrupting supply chains, the impact on our business has so far been manageable and believe these issues will be resolved in the coming few quarters. Land freight movement has improved considerably, and we are benefitting from increased ca-pacity,” he said.

