Arada launches 'Sarai' at Sharjah’s forest community, Masaar

By Wam Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 6:01 PM

Arada has introduced home sales for the first time in Sharjah with the launch of Sarai, the fifth phase at its woodland megaproject Masaar.

With prices starting from Dh20 million, the inclusion of a limited selection of 36 mansions in this phase of the fast-selling development comes amidst growing demand for ultra-luxury properties both in Sharjah and across the UAE.

The Sarai district offers two types of six-bedroom mansions spread over three or four floors, providing increased privacy with all homes offering high-ceiling foyers; expansive terraces and lounges; spacious gardens and English courtyards; basements with home entertainment, gyms and saunas, swimming pools and outdoor sunken areas. All mansions also offer separate maid’s, driver’s and storage rooms.

Sarai is located at the centre of the Masaar master plan, with all homes within easy walking distance from Masaar Central. Every mansion in Sarai will be completed by the end of 2025.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We launched this exclusive cluster of homes in response to the substantial interest and dramatic increase in demand for high-end homes at Masaar, and we are thrilled to introduce Sharjah’s first ultra-luxury community, targeting high net worth individuals in the UAE and beyond.”

Valued at Dh8 billion, the Masaar master plan features 3,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, all of which are linked by a green spine featuring over 50,000 trees.

Construction at the project’s first three residential districts, Sendian, Kaya and Robinia is under way, and the first homes are scheduled to be delivered later on in 2023. All homes in the previous four phases have now sold out, with the master-community as a whole now more than two-thirds sold out. — Wam