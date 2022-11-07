Arabian Drilling Co shares up 18% on market debut

Ertug Ayik is appointed HP Middle East and Africa managing director; Peter Oganesean becomes the new managing director of HP Middle East
Shares of Arabian Drilling Company, a Saudi oilfield services firm, were up 18 per cent above its listing price on its market debut in Riyadh on Monday, in a sign that investors still have appetite for local flotations despite a gloomy outlook for the world economy.
The shares traded at SR118 ($31.40) at Tadawul’s open, from an IPO price of SR100 a share.
The flotation, the latest in a string of IPOs from the Gulf that have defied global market trends, raised SR2.67 billion.
Arabian Drilling was priced at the top end of a range announced last month, valuing the company at SR8.9 billion.
The Industrialisation & Energy Services Company (Taqa) and Services Petroliers Schlumberger S.A., owned by Schlumberger , sold a 30 per cent stake in the company in the IPO. — Reuters
After Moscow, the new routes added to Air Arabia’s growing network, represent the second, third and fourth destinations in Russia that the carrier operates direct flights to from its hub in Sharjah
Alpha Wave Private Credit launched with $2 billion of commitments to target attractive private credit opportunities globally
Company plans 8 mansions at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, each valued at Dh177 million
With its global business setup ecosystem, the UAE has over 45 free zones that ensure an influx of international investors and entrepreneurs for specific industrial sectors
UAE will assume the role as Vice Chair in 2023, supporting Zimbabwe
In the first half of 2022, the emirate drew 7.12 million visitors, recording more than 183% growth compared to the 2.52 million tourists who visited during the same period in 2021
Morphosis Venture Capital Limited, an early-stage venture firm, is laying the foundation blocks as an institution to reimagine the early stage investing model with a strong focus on ESG practices