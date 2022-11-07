Arabian Drilling Co shares up 18% on market debut

The shares traded at SR118 ($31.40) at Tadawul’s open, from an IPO price of SR100 a share. — File photo

By Reuters Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 4:45 PM

Shares of Arabian Drilling Company, a Saudi oilfield services firm, were up 18 per cent above its listing price on its market debut in Riyadh on Monday, in a sign that investors still have appetite for local flotations despite a gloomy outlook for the world economy.

The shares traded at SR118 ($31.40) at Tadawul’s open, from an IPO price of SR100 a share.

The flotation, the latest in a string of IPOs from the Gulf that have defied global market trends, raised SR2.67 billion.

Arabian Drilling was priced at the top end of a range announced last month, valuing the company at SR8.9 billion.

The Industrialisation & Energy Services Company (Taqa) and Services Petroliers Schlumberger S.A., owned by Schlumberger , sold a 30 per cent stake in the company in the IPO. — Reuters