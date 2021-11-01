AR Billionaire Concierge expands luxury business in UAE

Asif Rehman. — Supplied photo

Billionaire Concierge serves as Dubai's most exclusive luxury concierge and lifestyle management service.

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 5:07 PM

Entrepreneurs behind rapidly growing businesses often have worked their way to the top and achieve the momentum they desire for their brands and businesses. Entrepreneurs are determined, making sure they put their best foot forward and propel their business concepts forward in their markets to reach sky-high success.

AR Billionaire Concierge headed up by one such entrepreneur sharing his passion for unrivalled service, named Asif Rehman, aka AR Billionaire.

Providing ‘concierge services’ is a competitive field, diverse through clients and locations across the world and Asif has firmly made his mark in the industry by excelling in service provision, through agility, passion, and clear direction.

"The UAE is known for welcoming new talents and companies", said Asif who often spends time in Dubai recognising the immense opportunities the country provides.

Asif has accelerated creating his concierge business with the genuine aim to offer his A-list clients some of the most exemplary services offered on an invitation-only basis.

AR Billionaire Concierge is considered as the fastest-growing concierge company in Dubai and UAE. It serves the Royal family, A-list celebrities, and wealthy individuals with 24/7 Global service and a dedicated lifestyle manager.

AR Billionaire Concierge has worked with Paris Hilton, Kourtney Kardashian, Zayn Malik and Karim Benzema, to name a few.

Their A-list luxury services include yacht charters, exclusive travel and VIP experiences , red carpet access, luxury goods access and more. Rehman said:, "We take pride in delivering beyond expectations to all our clients with complete lifestyle management, from daily errands to reservations, through Individual, Corporate and Business Packages, which can include planning everything from special occasions to corporate events." — business@khaleejtimes.com