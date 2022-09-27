Appolonia World teams up with Gulf MedicalUniversity

Students will benefit from the expertise of medical cadres and scientific programmes and experience the practical application of the innovative techniques and modern devices used in the Appolonia World clinics.

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 9:56 PM

Appolonia World for Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gulf Medical University in the field of training, and scientific research to develop the efficiency and skills of students and graduates of the College of Dentistry by allowing them to train at one of the largest centers specialized in orthodontics and pediatric dentistry in the Middle East.

Students will benefit from the expertise of medical cadres and scientific programmes and experience the practical application of the innovative techniques and modern devices used in the Appolonia World clinics.

Dr. Yaser Haj Hamed, Chairman and Managing Director of Appolonia World Group, highlighted the importance of scientific research, cooperation, and community partnership between public and private sector institutions in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

He added: "We must extend our deepest thanks to the Department of Health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for its encouragement and interest in scientific research, innovation, and continuous development. Scientific research will help develop innovative and sustainable solutions to many challenges related to children's oral health in the United Arab Emirates."

Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, pointed out that Gulf University is one of the largest specialized universities in the Middle East, with six colleges and 26 accredited programs. Our students and graduates will have the opportunity to train in a structured environment in all branches of Appolonia Dentistry for Children. In addition, the collaboration comes as part of the efforts to go further in scientific research, especially that related to pediatric dentistry, which will have a meaningful impact on patients, students, and the university.

Professor Hesham Marei, Dean of the College of Dentistry at Gulf Medical University, said: "The Gulf University has excellent scientific capabilities and expertise, especially regarding scientific research, and we will share those experiences with Appolonia World to achieve our goals. Also, we will give them access to an electronic library database, which will be an excellent resource for Appolonia".

He added that cooperation with an institution such as Appolonia World Group for Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is essential because of the institution's excellent technical capabilities and scientific and practical expertise, which makes this cooperation a successful scientific step in the interest of Gulf University students, and we are confident that the collaboration between us will yield great results soon. In addition, Appolonia World Group is considered the most prominent specialized center in the field of pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in the region and has experts with a long history in the area.

Dr. Basil Al Hilwani, Founding Member of Appolonia World Group, said: "Appolonia World is not only a group of clinics specialized in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics but also has other visions and goals that fall under our social responsibility towards the people and government of UAE. For this reason, cooperation with Gulf University was one of those desired goals, as it is a leader in medical and health professional education, especially in dentistry. We are happy that this cooperation between us will help students to get the practical experience related to pediatric dentistry in Appolonia clinics".

business@khaleejtimes.com