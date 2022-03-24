Apple’s iPad Air sees strong consumer demand in Dubai

The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes. — Supplied photo

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 6:30 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 6:33 PM

Apple’s new launch of iPad Air has received some strong response among the consumers as it features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with center stage, and more delivering a massive leap in performance.

Available in a new array of colours, iPad Air also features the new Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and blazing-fast 5G on cellular models — starting at the same affordable price. Advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers, and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity, and self-expression.

The new iPad Air which is available in stores beginning March 18 has seen strong demand from consumers in Dubai. Pankaj Kumar, Head of Omnichannel Retail, Jumbo Electronics, said: “The new iPad comes with the M1 chip which enhances the speed. 5G connectivity helps in faster browsing, the 12mp front and back camera is added benefit these features that have seen a good uptake by the consumer.”

Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of Dh2,499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Dh3,099. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes. iPadOS 15, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, ships for free with the new iPad Air. iPadOS 15 is available as a free software update for iPad Air 2 and later.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. The new iPad Air starts at Dh2,312.1. The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for Dh475.65, the Smart Keyboard Folio is available for Dh 656.25, and the Magic Keyboard for college students at Dh1,126.65. Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with the new iPad Air for Dh529. Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Air is available in black and white for Dh1,199, with layouts for over 30 languages.

The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Dh729. The Smart Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Dh339 in black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and marine blue. Customers can trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one. When their device has been received and verified, Apple will credit the value to their payment method.

Sachin Kapoor, vice-president for MEA, India, and emerging markets, TechxHub, said: “This newest power-packed iPad launch from Apple has scores of features that make it a real buy for apple fans. Ever since the pandemic started, the productivity aspects of tablets have gained utmost relevance across consumers. With an upgraded supercharged chipset, a brilliant wide-angle camera coupled with an apple pencil and Magic keyboard, the new iPad Air certainly ticks all the essential requirements to deliver efficiency-both at work and leisure. Also, with enhanced apple arcade experience and day-long battery life, this new device looks quite fascinating. No wonder that it has started ascending the charts rather quickly.”

“Whether it’s a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Endorsing a similar view, Dubai resident Fatema Sharif, said: “ I have three kids and with schools moving towards digitisation our choice is certainly new iPad Air as it is very consumer-friendly and applications are simplified for faster and quicker results. The creativity is amplified with new features and kids end up being educated more digitally which is a bonus.” — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com