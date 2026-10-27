Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, pitches faster on-device AI

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac powered by its latest M6 chip, touting faster performance for running AI tasks directly on the devices.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, while the iMac starts at $1,499.

Customers can pre-order the two products from Wednesday in 35 countries and regions, including the US, with availability starting November 6.

Apple said the M6 MacBook Pro delivers up to 30% faster graphics and up to 25% faster AI performance than its M5 predecessor, along with up to 24 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac.

The new iMac delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than the previous M4 model, Apple said.

The launches come a day before Apple hosts a "Pro and tell" event in Los Angeles on October 28, which Bloomberg News has reported is expected to feature Apple's first touch-screen MacBook Pro.