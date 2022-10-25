Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand

According to an announcement, the offer price range will be published on October 31 - the same day as the start of the offering
Apple Inc is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, market research firm TrendForce said Tuesday.
The share of more expensive iPhone 14 Pro series has increased to 60% of the total output from the initially planned 50%, and it could rise to 65% in the future, the report said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The report also said that rising US interest rates could crimp consumer spending, undermining the demand for iPhones in the first quarter of 2023. This could lead to a 14% year-on-year drop in production to 52 million units.
Analysts have in the past said iPhone 14's Pro and Pro Max versions were selling at a brisk pace, although demand for the base model, typically Apple's best seller, has been underwhelming.
Last month, the company said it would manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China to hedge risks arising from the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.
TrendForce estimates the share of Apple's output from India to exceed 5% in 2023 and increase over the years.
According to an announcement, the offer price range will be published on October 31 - the same day as the start of the offering
The collaboration aims to address the shortage of flexible capital, while supporting businesses in APAC in achieving their long-term growth ambitions
Ben van Beurden agreed a deal for a 9.3 per cent stake in Qatar Energy’s North Field South project, that will play a major role in the Gulf state’s effort to increase LNG production by 50 per cent in the next five years
Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 plan aims to modernise Saudi Arabia and wean its economy off oil revenues
For the six–nation GCC region, growth next year is expected at 4.2 per cent, slower than estimated earlier but lower than the 6.6 per cent growth predicted for 2022, according to economists polled by Reuters