Apple Fitness+ in UAE available starting today

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, brings studio-style workouts and guided meditations to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and is now available in 21 countries.

Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for Dh36.99 per month or Dh149.99 per year.

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 7:09 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 7:11 PM

Apple Fitness+ — the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all — is available starting today in UAE, as well as 14 additional new countries around the world to bring studio-style workouts and meditations to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, so users can work out or meditate anytime, anywhere.

Today, Fitness+ welcomes Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates to get started and live a healthier day. The service is also already available in the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. Fitness+ is available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

“Fitness+ was built to be welcoming to all, with workouts and meditations for everyone no matter where they are in their fitness journey, all led by a diverse team of charismatic, motivating, and approachable trainers,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies.

“We hear every day from users whose lives have been changed by Fitness+. These inspirational stories have pushed us to bring the service to as many users as we can, which is why we are so excited to bring the health benefits of Fitness+ to 15 new countries, so more people around the world can have a place where they feel motivated to get healthier and more active each day.”

Studio-Style Workouts Powered by Apple Watch and Fuelled by Motivating Music

Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch directly to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, for a personalised and immersive experience that users can complete wherever and whenever it is convenient for them — whether at home, outside in the open air, or even in their hotel room while traveling. During key moments in the workout, personal metrics from Apple Watch are animated on screen. For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate, the heart rate metrics are spotlighted; during tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second; and when they close their Activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen.

Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which starting today will be rolling out in all countries Fitness+ is available. The Apple One Premier plan gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Fitness+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for Dh84.95 per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.

Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the same household to enjoy the service.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

To get the newest features, use Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 8.1, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.1; iPad with iPadOS 15.1; or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.1. — business@khaleejtimes.com