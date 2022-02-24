Apple Al Maryah Island to enhance consumer experience starting tomorrow: O’Brien

The SME economy is set to soar in 2022, and governments are responsible for playing perhaps the most crucial role in ensuring success for entrepreneurs and small business owners
Business18 hours ago
US technology giant Apple is expanding in the region and has pledged to enhance consumer experience as it gears up to open its fourth new Apple store in Al Maryah Island on Friday at 5pm local time, told Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice-president of Retail + People in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.
“Connecting customers with the best of Apple is something we’re really passionate about. Since we opened our first stores in the UAE in 2015, we’ve been thrilled to see the overwhelmingly positive response from millions of visitors, and with Apple Al Maryah Island, we are giving our customers even more choice for their shopping and service needs," she said.
"With Apple Al Maryah Island, our customers in Abu Dhabi have more opportunities than ever before to explore our products, get help with one of their devices, or bring their best ideas to life through one of our Today at Apple sessions,” she added.
Welcome 30m+ visitors
Apple opened its first store in the UAE in 2015, and has so far welcomed more than 30 million visitors. Apple Al Maryah Island will have strong health and safety measures in place, and visits on opening day will be by appointment only. Customers can choose from available times at apple.com/ae/almaryahisland.
The global brand, recently opened Apple Yas Mall, which includes 100 highly trained team members and collectively speak 33 languages, representing 32 nationalities.
“We are proud to continue to be an engine of opportunity and growth in the UAE, and look forward to expanding our team with the opening of Apple Al Maryah. And our economic impact expands beyond the four walls of our stores," O’Brien, said.
She said Apple has teams dedicated to supporting local app developers, entrepreneurs, and business customers, who benefit from the expertise of our teams and the personalised sessions hosted in store.
"Our new store also includes a boardroom, where our business customers can get personal advice and guidance to help them serve their customers,” she said.
O’Brien has spent over three decades with Apple and attributes her growth to commitment to excellence.
“A deep focus on innovation and care for teams and customers at the heart of everything we do makes Apple a stronger brand. I felt that passion and energy from my very first days at Apple, and I still feel it today. Leading our Retail and People teams has been the honour of a lifetime, and I’m so fortunate to get to work alongside so many passionate, talented people.”
Focusing on innovation
O’Brien is trying to bring in innovation in building a team that can reach out to consumers with diversity at its core.
“Apple Al Maryah Island is a really special place. The design of the store is one-of-a-kind, with breathtaking views of the Abu Dhabi skyline just across the waterfront. What makes this store truly exceptional is our team. Together speaking more than 30 languages, this multi-talented group reflects the creativity and diversity of the community they serve. At the heart of our stores are our people, and we can’t wait for our customers to meet them,” she added.
Building relationships
For nearly 10 years, O’Brien, said Apple has been building relationships with customers and communities in the UAE.
“With every investment we make, our focus is on deepening those relationships — by providing the best localised experience across our products and software, and the best customer experience in our stores and online,” she said.
“Our focus is on connecting our amazing teams with customers wherever they are — in stores and online. There’s no better place to check out our products and learn more about our services than an Apple Store. And there’s no virtual destination that brings together the best of Apple like the Apple Online Store. No matter where our customers are, they’re going to have the same great experience, because they’re connecting with the same great team.”
Experience innovation in ‘Customer Care’
Apple Al Maryah Island will debut three unique Today at Apple sessions that draw inspiration from the beautiful surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi:
Photo Walk: Fluidity and Motion with iPhone 13 Pro, co-created with local photographer, Mohamed Somji
Music Walk: Liquid Soundscapes with GarageBand
Art Walk: Drawing Creativity Within Session Guide
On March 6, photographer Mohamed Somji will lead a co-created Photo Walk, sharing his personal techniques. Future Today at Apple sessions hosted in the Forum at Apple Al Maryah Island will invite local musicians, artists, developers, entrepreneurs, and educators that reflect the innovative community of Abu Dhabi. Participants can register for all sessions at: apple.co/creativity-within. Apple will also offer ongoing personal advice and guidance for local businesses in the dedicated Boardroom. To further celebrate the grand opening, visitors can also access an exclusive and specially curated Apple Music playlist, featuring local UAE artists.
The new store’s multicultural team of more than 80 members represent 28 nationalities and collectively speak over 30 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Tagalog, and more. Throughout the expansive space, customers can get shopping assistance from highly knowledgeable Specialists as they explore the latest products, learn more about Apple services such as the Trade In program, or receive expert advice and support at the Genius Grove.
Apple Al Maryah Island introduces several new design elements reflective of its surroundings. From the promenade, two ramps paved with Absolute Black granite stone — the first use of this material at any Apple Store — cut through water and continue seamlessly inside the store, blurring the barrier between inside and out. The store also features a golden carbon fiber roof locally sourced in the UAE. Visitors entering from The Galleria Al Maryah Island will walk through a mirrored stainless steel portal, enveloped by the sights and sounds of water jets cascading over exterior glass walls. A 72-foot-long mirrored foil ceiling creates a kaleidoscopic effect, with water falling down the walls, and reflections seen above.
Once inside, guests are greeted with panoramic views of Abu Dhabi’s extraordinary skyline. When looking up, customers will also find a unique ceiling made of stretched gold fabric. The glass walls bring in the natural light, with ficus trees adding greenery to the interior. An innovative radiant floor system combined with displacement ventilation helps cool the building. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
The SME economy is set to soar in 2022, and governments are responsible for playing perhaps the most crucial role in ensuring success for entrepreneurs and small business owners
Business18 hours ago
A decade of the Step Conference has showcased 1,224 startups, welcoming more than 30,000 attendees, over 1,200 speakers, and 252 established investors, and generating upwards of $500 million in funding for startups in Mena as well as other emerging markets
Business18 hours ago
Acquisition of a 70% stake in Arena Events Group PLC for a total consideration of Dh239.8 million or $65 million
Business18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to set up 20,000 hospital beds and 224 health centres across the Kingdom in line with its Vision 2030 and the projects are worth SR48 (Dh46.99) billion
Business19 hours ago
Phase 1 commissioning of PHLNG in H2 with FSU storage. In Phase 2, two additional onshore storage tanks to follow in 2024.
Business1 day ago
The platform encompasses a suite of SaaS applications for maintenance and operational visibility, sustainability, and remote equipment performance monitoring.
Business1 day ago
Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times since its launch, according to research firm Apptopia
Business1 day ago
The company plans to offer at least five per cent of its shares to investors, said the sources, while one of them said the offering could go up to 10 per cent
Business1 day ago