Apparel Group’s TOMS Middle East creates first NFT collection

TOMS is bringing their social impact model to the metaverse by offering 10 limited-edition NFTs with proceeds from the sales being donated to TOMS Impact Partner International Medical Corps.
Since TOMS founding in 2006, their mission has remained the same; they are in business to improve lives. When a customer buys TOMS, they help fund access to mental health resources for the millions of people who need them. TOMS does this by giving one-third of their profits in support of organizations who are focused on creating more equity at the local level. Today, TOMS is bringing their social impact model to the metaverse.
Ten NFTs have been created to showcase key moments in TOMS history and will be featuring the TOMS classic Alpargata — the shoe that started it all. The limited-edition TOMS NFT collection will be available on opensea.com from December 16.
The designs are inspired by the below TOMS milestones:
In 2006, TOMS launched with the Alpargata in four colors: black, navy, red, and ash gray.
In 2010, TOMS celebrated 1 million pairs of shoes given.
In 2018, TOMS became a Certified B Corporation. In 2020, TOMS launched the first Repreve collection, with recycled polyester and plant dyed canvas styles from botanical pigments.
In 2020, TOMS celebrated 100 million pairs of shoes given.
In 2022, TOMS revamped the iconic Alpargata by modernizing its silhouette and adopting new fabrics.
Proceeds from the NFTs sales will be donated to TOMS Impact Partner, International Medical Corps, who they have partnered with since 2013. International Medical Corps launches large-scale initiatives to bring mental health and psychosocial services to displaced populations living in emergency situations, working with traditional community-based support groups and key people who can offer basic psychosocial support within the community as well as local doctors and nurses.
