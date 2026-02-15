Antigua and Barbuda and ambassador Theon Ali advance push for UAE travel and trade deals at summit

At the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, the Antigua and Barbuda delegation worked to translate diplomacy into concrete economic and travel benefits through a series of high-level meetings focused on partnership with the United Arab Emirates.

Central to the agenda was progressing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The delegation, led by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and including Ambassador Theon Ali, Deputy Head of Mission to the UAE, identified tourism, sustainable infrastructure, and logistics as priority sectors for collaboration.

“Our presence here is about moving from dialogue to actionable frameworks,” said Ambassador Ali, framing the talks as a step toward diversifying his nation’s economic portfolio.

In a meeting with Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, the discussion turned to practical barriers. The delegation advanced two key proposals: expanding the Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement to include ordinary passport holders and renewing the bilateral Air Services Agreement. When finalized, these measures will directly address a major hurdle for Caribbean nations: connectivity. Enhanced air access and streamlined visa procedures are viewed as foundational steps for increasing tourist traffic and facilitating business exchanges.

“These agreements are the connective tissue of the partnership,” Ali noted. “Without direct, accessible travel pathways, even the strongest economic intentions remain theoretical.”

The push comes as Antigua and Barbuda, like many small island developing states, seeks strategic alliances to bolster its tourism-dependent economy. A strengthened partnership with the UAE could provide a new source of visitors and potential investment in sustainable development.

The delegation has now shifted to follow-up negotiations, with the UAE positioned as a key partner in Antigua and Barbuda’s strategy to solidify its position as a leading Caribbean hub for tourism and sustainable investment.