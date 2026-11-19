Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record after upsizing its offering, valuing the Claude chatbot maker at $1.5 trillion in a deal that defies concerns about the AI trade and tech fundraising prospects.

The first major frontier AI model developer to go public, Anthropic on Wednesday priced its shares at $83 apiece, above its initial range of $70 to $78, in a sign of strong demand for the shares from investors.

Reuters was first to report earlier on Wednesday that the company increased the number of shares it was selling by about 19% to 980 million shares. The upsized IPO eclipsed the previous record-setting debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX in June.

The total deal size is $107.3 billion, including another $26 billion Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares at the IPO price, the filings showed.

Anthropic comes to the public market even as the backdrop for AI stocks has turned challenging.

In recent weeks chipmakers and cloud companies, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to fund their massive spending plans, have come under pressure due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs and the sudden exit of Nvidia's Jensen Huang, a pillar of the industry's growth.

At the same time, Anthropic has faced questions about its outlook and ability to sustain rapid growth as competition in the industry intensifies.

Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is awaiting an Anthropic share allocation, said the company's IPO was a useful gauge of investor appetite for AI.

"But one listing won't settle the debate. There's a genuine wall of worry right now, and it'll take a few things to climb it. Once Anthropic reports publicly, it becomes one of the clearest tests of whether the economics of AI are holding up," she said.

On a fully diluted basis, the IPO now values the company at about $1.5 trillion, including securities such as stock options and restricted stock. On a non-diluted basis, the valuation stands at about $1.1 trillion.

US stock futures were up after Anthropic's IPO details were made public, while Asian tech stocks remained under pressure amid broader concerns about the AI trade. Anthropic is set to start trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

A strong debut could give confidence to other companies waiting to tap public markets. Anthropic's closest rival, OpenAI, is expected to pursue a listing as early as next year.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for Anthropic's offering, which has a 22-bank underwriting syndicate. The two banks also served as lead underwriters for SpaceX's IPO earlier this year.

Spending commitments expose risks

Anthropic's growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers. Its annualized revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30, according to its IPO filing.

The Claude maker said it had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year, underscoring its growing business foothold.

But sustaining that growth is becoming expensive. Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier.

It also incurred an additional $5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, reducing the revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity.

Revenue rose 47% in the third quarter to $16.96 billion from the second quarter. The company reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating income of $974 million in the previous quarter.

The net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating ​items related to bonds convertible into its shares.

Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, to train and operate AI models.

It warned that its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity.

"If such financing or support becomes unavailable or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered," Anthropic said in an IPO filing.

Competition and safety challenges

Anthropic faces questions over how it will balance its commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety.

CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing increasingly powerful models, warning that advances in AI could outstrip society's ability to manage the risks.

"Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm," Anthropic said in the filing.

At the same time, competition is intensifying against Anthropic to be the leading provider of AI tools for businesses.

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra, its latest flagship AI model, accounted for about 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about 8% for Anthropic's Claude Fable, according to data cited by Reuters in September.

The competitive threat extends beyond the handful of companies developing the most powerful commercial models. A recent Capgemini study found that 59% of executives at large companies plan to increase their use of open-weight models over the next year as AI costs exceed budgets.

Meta Platforms, one of Anthropic's largest customers, has been looking to reduce its use of the startup's models as it develops more AI capabilities internally, Reuters previously reported.

"Our thesis is that the vast amount of value will accrue to whoever is at the frontier," said Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, which invested roughly $1.5 billion in Anthropic before its IPO.

"Our bet is that Anthropic has the ingredients — that doesn't guarantee, but means that they arguably have the highest probability of remaining at the frontier."