The market share battle between the two top US exchanges has never been so lopsided.

With Anthropic's record-breaking initial public offering on Wednesday, Nasdaq snatched another marquee listing from the New York Stock Exchange this year, adding to its already wide lead in the battle for market share against its downtown rival. The exchange displayed the Anthropic win on the huge screens that envelop its Times Square address on Thursday, as more than 800 million shares changed hands in the AI company's debut.

"Anthropic’s IPO is a very proud moment for us," said Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of Nasdaq, in an interview Thursday. "We’ve been engaging with the Anthropic team for a very long time. Separate from the entire listing experience, we've been a client to them, as we are to the AI ecosystem, and so we also have gotten to know them in that context as well."

Over the last decade, the listing advantage has swung decisively in Nasdaq's favour. According to data from Dealogic, there have been 64 IPOs — led by Anthropic and SpaceX — on Nasdaq so far this year, raising about $201.8 billion, dwarfing the $20.8 billion haul raised from 42 IPOs on NYSE.

That is the widest gap in terms of capital raised between the two exchanges record since Dealogic started tracking the data in 1995. In 2017, NYSE raked in share sale proceeds of $28.8 billion from 69 deals, versus Nasdaq's $9.3 billion haul from 86 flotations. However, Nasdaq finished ahead of NYSE six out of eight times between 2018 and 2025, according to Dealogic, and is on track to do so again this year.

Nasdaq’s run of dominance can be linked to several moves the exchange operator has made over the years. Friedman, who has led Nasdaq for a decade, on Thursday cited the exchange operator's strength in marketing IPOs, its investor relations business that helps connect companies with large asset managers and institutional investors, and its index business — which it launched in 1985 — as key competitive advantages.

These efforts have allowed it to build relationships with founders in big IPO hubs like Silicon Valley and contributed to its dominance in tech listings.

"It's a very hard problem (for NYSE) to solve because Nasdaq didn't build its private markets business or its index just two years ago. They have had a head start of several years compared to their competitors. NYSE will have to probably just copy what Nasdaq has done for the past 10 years," said Owen Lau, an analyst at Clear Street.

NYSE executives are under increasing pressure to win the next mega-IPO after the recent losses to Nasdaq, according to two people familiar with the matter. The NYSE did not respond to a request for comment.

"Probably the major reason (for their dominance) is that Nasdaq has their own indexes," said Lau, referring to the Nasdaq 100 and the Nasdaq Composite, which are licensed for use by institutional asset managers. "That is a very big draw for many companies such as SpaceX and Anthropic."

The Nasdaq 100's constituents include several of the world's most valuable companies, such as Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet.

Strategic advantage

Admission to benchmarks like the Nasdaq 100 or SP 500 gives companies increased access to deep-pocketed institutions with large index funds. This broadens the companies' shareholder base and improves share liquidity. The NYSE has a similar index that tracks its 100 largest US stocks that it launched last year, but it is less widely followed by investors.

Nasdaq introduced new rules earlier this year to speed the addition of newly listed megacap companies to the index, a move experts say gives them another advantage over the NYSE, even as it has drawn criticism from some quarters.

In an interview with Bloomberg in May, NYSE President Lynn Martin called the rule changes "questionable." On Thursday, Friedman said only a handful of megacap companies of the size and scale of Anthropic and SpaceX have the potential to be fast-tracked into the Nasdaq 100, adding that market liquidity is not an issue.

Reuters reported in March that SpaceX made early inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 a necessary condition to list on the Nasdaq. The exchange ultimately added the company to the index 15 days after its stock market debut.