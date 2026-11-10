Anthropic IPO to raise as much as $64.4 billion, latest draft prospectus shows

Anthropic's IPO is set to raise as much as $64.4 billion, according to the latest draft prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday as the AI company geared up to launch its marketing of the deal.

The US company and some of its investors plan to sell shares in an indicative price band of between $70 and $78 per share, the latest draft prospectus showed. Deal details are expected to be announced soon.

Anthropic did not respond immediately to a request for comment.