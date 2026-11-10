Anthropic IPO to raise as much as $64.4 billion, latest draft prospectus shows

The US company and some of its investors plan to sell shares in an indicative price band of between $70 and $78 per share, the latest draft prospectus showed

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 2:56 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Anthropic's IPO is set to raise as much as $64.4 billion, according to the latest draft prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday as the AI company geared up to launch its marketing of the deal.

The US company and some of its investors plan to sell shares in an indicative price band of between $70 and $78 per share, the latest draft prospectus showed. Deal details are expected to be announced soon.

Recommended For You

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Abu Dhabi court rules BR Shetty, ex-CEO liable in $5.4 billion NMC Health case

Abu Dhabi court rules BR Shetty, ex-CEO liable in $5.4 billion NMC Health case

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack

Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack

Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

 

Anthropic did not respond immediately to a request for comment.


MOST POPULAR

1

Anthropic IPO to raise as much as $64.4 billion, latest draft prospectus shows

2

Gold drops 1% on hawkish Fed comments ahead of US inflation data

3

UAE property and industrial firms show IPO interest, says capital markets regulator

4

Dubai gold prices trade higher, gain Dh22.5 in one week

5

Adnoc Gas profits double in third quarter as firm raises 2026 forecast