  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB weather-sun.svg43°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

ANAX Developments seeks to redefine executive residences in Dubai’s Business Bay

Developer unveils V-Suites, starting from Dh1.6 million and will be ready for handover by Q4, 2026

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 4:50 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Crying daily at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

UAE: Crying daily at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

25,000 meals, 1 day to prep: UAE restaurants gear up for busy Onam weekend

25,000 meals, 1 day to prep: UAE restaurants gear up for busy Onam weekend

Legendary fashion mogul Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Legendary fashion mogul Giorgio Armani dies at 91

ANAX Developments LLC announced the launch of V-Suites, an exclusive executive residence that redefines elevated living in the heart of Dubai’s prestigious Business Bay. Designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals who seek both a lifestyle upgrade and a business-friendly living environment, V-Suites is a perfect choice for jet-setters. Starting from Dh1.6 million, V-suites will be ready for handover by Q4, 2026.

“At ANAX Developments, our vision has always been to craft residences that embody success and sophistication. With V-Suites, we bring to life a concept that reflects Dubai’s entrepreneurial spirit and its position as a global business hub. V-Suites is more than just a home - it is an address for today’s global leaders,” said Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Health Awards 2025 nomination deadline extended to September 10 amidst huge demand

thumb-image

Two years in trash, then a ticket to UK: Abu Dhabi stray cat’s unlikely journey

thumb-image

Emirates PGA unveils 2025–26 season calendar: 17 exciting events across the UAE

thumb-image

Dubai driver mixes up pedals, sends SUV crashing into shopping complex

thumb-image

First ICS Conference in the Middle East set to transform urology and continence care in the GCC

 

The development comprises 19 residential floors, supported by 3 podiums, basement, and rooftop facilities, offering a total of 229 parking spaces. Each residence at V-Suites features custom Italian furnishings by celebrated designer Venetian Enrico, branded kitchen fixtures with smart appliances, and luxurious European sanitary ware. Smart Home systems, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light, and sweeping views of the park, canal views, and the glorious Burj Khalifa, complete the experience.

A defining feature of V-Suites is The V Club, an exclusive members-only sanctuary that seamlessly integrates lifestyle, wellness, and business services under one roof. Tailored for executives and entrepreneurs, it offers business-focused amenities such as co-working lounges, acoustic office pods, conference rooms, a business café, video call pods, and a shareable library. 

Complementing this are leisure facilities including an outdoor cinema, BBQ and picnic areas, pool bar, cabana dining, and meditation gardens. Residents also enjoy wellness experiences ranging from a state-of-the-art gym, wellness studios, sauna, steam room, and cold plunge lounge to outdoor workout zones and reflective pools.

“V-Suites reflect ANAX Developments’ commitment to delivering residences that merge design excellence with executive convenience. Business Bay is Dubai’s heartbeat for innovation and enterprise, and with V-Suites, we are creating a destination that resonates with the aspirations of modern professionals and global investors alike” said Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments.

Strategically located in Business Bay, V-Suites provides immediate access to Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai International Airport. The development is available with a 30/20/50 payment plan.

“Dubai continues to set the pace as one of the world’s most dynamic investment destinations, and V-Suites is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this momentum. By blending executive living with professional convenience, the project offers not only a lifestyle upgrade but also strong, sustainable returns for investors. We see V-Suites as a benchmark for the next generation of urban residences, where ambition meets opportunity,” said Imran Khan, Founder and CEO of PIXL & Invespy, the exclusive marketing & sales partner for the project.