ANAX Developments seeks to redefine executive residences in Dubai’s Business Bay

ANAX Developments LLC announced the launch of V-Suites, an exclusive executive residence that redefines elevated living in the heart of Dubai’s prestigious Business Bay. Designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals who seek both a lifestyle upgrade and a business-friendly living environment, V-Suites is a perfect choice for jet-setters. Starting from Dh1.6 million, V-suites will be ready for handover by Q4, 2026.

“At ANAX Developments, our vision has always been to craft residences that embody success and sophistication. With V-Suites, we bring to life a concept that reflects Dubai’s entrepreneurial spirit and its position as a global business hub. V-Suites is more than just a home - it is an address for today’s global leaders,” said Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding.

The development comprises 19 residential floors, supported by 3 podiums, basement, and rooftop facilities, offering a total of 229 parking spaces. Each residence at V-Suites features custom Italian furnishings by celebrated designer Venetian Enrico, branded kitchen fixtures with smart appliances, and luxurious European sanitary ware. Smart Home systems, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light, and sweeping views of the park, canal views, and the glorious Burj Khalifa, complete the experience.

A defining feature of V-Suites is The V Club, an exclusive members-only sanctuary that seamlessly integrates lifestyle, wellness, and business services under one roof. Tailored for executives and entrepreneurs, it offers business-focused amenities such as co-working lounges, acoustic office pods, conference rooms, a business café, video call pods, and a shareable library.

Complementing this are leisure facilities including an outdoor cinema, BBQ and picnic areas, pool bar, cabana dining, and meditation gardens. Residents also enjoy wellness experiences ranging from a state-of-the-art gym, wellness studios, sauna, steam room, and cold plunge lounge to outdoor workout zones and reflective pools.

“V-Suites reflect ANAX Developments’ commitment to delivering residences that merge design excellence with executive convenience. Business Bay is Dubai’s heartbeat for innovation and enterprise, and with V-Suites, we are creating a destination that resonates with the aspirations of modern professionals and global investors alike” said Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments.

Strategically located in Business Bay, V-Suites provides immediate access to Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai International Airport. The development is available with a 30/20/50 payment plan.

“Dubai continues to set the pace as one of the world’s most dynamic investment destinations, and V-Suites is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this momentum. By blending executive living with professional convenience, the project offers not only a lifestyle upgrade but also strong, sustainable returns for investors. We see V-Suites as a benchmark for the next generation of urban residences, where ambition meets opportunity,” said Imran Khan, Founder and CEO of PIXL & Invespy, the exclusive marketing & sales partner for the project.