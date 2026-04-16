Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort ceases operations

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has ceased its operations from April 10 following “careful consideration,” its operator said.

The decision is in alignment with real estate developer Seven Tides and Minor Hotels, owner and operator of Anantara.

Minor Hotels did not attribute the closure to a single issue, but rather as a result of a combination of “external factors.”

"Minor Hotels confirms that Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort ceased operations on April 10, 2026. This decision was taken in alignment with the owning entity, Seven Tides Ltd., following careful consideration.

"The closure is the result of a combination of external factors and is not attributable to any single issue. While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our immediate focus is on supporting our team members through this transition," Minor Hotels said in a statement on Thursday.

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our immediate focus is on supporting our team members through this transition,” Minor Hotels said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Thursday.

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“Minor Hotels remains committed to its portfolio in the UAE, including Dukes The Palm, NH Collection Dubai The Palm; Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort; and Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai, as well as the continued growth of its brands across the region.”

The property used to sit on the World Islands in Dubai, a man-made archipelago constructed to resemble world map.

Other hotels in Dubai have temporarily closed for renovation, including the city’s iconic dhow-shaped Burj Al Arab, which announced on Wednesday it will close for 18 months. The Park Hyatt Dubai in Dubai Creek will also close in May to undergo renovation.