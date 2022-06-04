American University in the Emirates earns AACSB international accreditation

AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 5:45 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 5:48 PM

One of the region’s most distinguished business schools, College of Business Administration (COBA) at the American University in the Emirates (AUE) has earned business accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide.

“AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, Executive Vice-President, and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB.

“We congratulate Prof. Asma Salman, Dean, College of Business Administration and the entire AUE team - including the administration, faculty, directors, staff, and students for their roles in earning this respected honor.”

“American University in the Emirates’ commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole,” said Bryant. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of the College of Business Administration to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.”

In order for the College of Business Administration at the American University in the Emirates to obtain its recent accreditation, both the institution and business school had to undergo rigorous review process conducted by its peers in the business education community, ensuring that it had the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

“At the American University in the Emirates we believe that “Nothing is Impossible” and the landmark achievement of the AACSB institutional accreditation is a major milestone in our university’s ongoing strategic management excellence and continuous improvement process,” said Prof. Muthanna Abdul Razzaq, President of American University in the Emirates.

“College of Business Administration at American University in the Emirates is immensely proud to receive the golden seal of accreditation from AACSB and join the less-than-six percent of the world’s elite business schools. AACSB accreditation has reaffirmed College of Business Administration’s commitment to providing quality education to its students and preparing them in becoming business professionals through academic programs and applied-to-learn approaches as College of Business Administration aligned its curriculum with global expectations,” said Prof. Asma Salman, Dean of the College of Business Administration.

— business@khaleejtimes.com