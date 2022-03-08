Ambassador Partnership UK appoints Javed Malik as Director MENA

He is based between Dubai and London and has also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 5:23 PM

The Ambassador Partnership, a UK based organisation that constitutes more than 50 former Ambassadors and diplomats representing 14 countries has appointed prominent UAE resident and former Ambassador Javed Malik as their regional director for MENA region.

Javed Malik is based between Dubai and London and has also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Trade & Investment in the Gulf region for several years. He is the Chairman of Diplomat Business Club Dubai, a prestigious global network of business leaders and diplomats that organizes business, trade and investment conferences internationally and recently also organized the UAE Business & Trade Opportunities Forum in Dubai

Speaking about the appointment, Ambassador James Watt CVO who served as the British Ambassador to Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan said: “We are pleased to have Ambassador Javed Malik as our regional director who has extensive experience of the region both as an Ambassador and in the private sector. The Ambassador Partnership hopes to build positive association with the private and government sector to explore ways that promote regional economic cooperation, corporate diplomacy and dispute resolution."

“I am honored to be representing the prestigious Ambassador Partnership UK comprising of such illustrious Ambassadors and eminent personalities from around the world, said Javed Malik, he further added that In the MENA region we will focus on Trade and Economy and build common synergies that promote economic and trade relations, facilitate investment and create opportunities for businessmen to align themselves with the growing impact of digital transformation on business and sustainable trade”.

He added that the UAE is an ideal hub for international conferencing and the Diplomat Business Club in along with The Ambassador Partnership will be holding some of its major international conferences here. It includes the Global Trade Diplomacy Summit in UAE which would bring together global thought leaders, businessmen, traders and experts in digital transformation to highlight the unique opportunities being offered in the UAE for digital and tech based companies with a futuristic outlook. The summit would complement the phenomenal success of the Dubai Expo which has generated global goodwill for the UAE around the world.

While paying tribute to the UAE leadership, Ambassador Javed Malik said that under the wise and dynamic leadership of its rulers, the UAE has established itself as a global hub of business, trade and investment. The recent positive incentives introduced by the government to facilitate the business sector are greatly welcome, he added. He believes that this has further boosted UAE’s position as a perfect location for international companies to be based here as it provides an attractive environment for people to live, work and do business.

The Ambassador Partnership is an organization which brings together Ambassadors from 14 different countries including United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America and Asia who have served across the world. It advises and assists governments and the private sector in effective Corporate & Economic Diplomacy, Public Affairs and Reputation Management, Dispute Resolution, Diplomatic & Leadership Training. Prominent names in the Ambassador Partnership include, Sir Stuart Eldon OBE, Peter Collecott CMG, Sir Steven Brown KCVO, Sir William Patty KCMG, Richard Schiffer, James Watt CVO, Fredrik Schiller, Jules Chappell OBE, Nestor Osorio, Sir Richard Gozny, Peter Jenkins CMG, Rubens Barbosa and many others.

