Amazon Warehouse launches in UAE

Amazon.ae announced the launch of Amazon Warehouse for customers in the UAE, offering great savings on thousands of quality pre-owned and open box products with discounts of up to 60 per cent of the original selling price. The Amazon Warehouse storefront at Amazon.ae/amazonwarehouse provides deals across several categories including electronics, home, kitchen, toys, and much more. Prime members in the UAE can get deliveries from Amazon Warehouse on the same day they place their order with the Free Same-Day Delivery benefit.

Each year Amazon receives millions of customer returns. Every returned item is inspected to assess its quality and condition. If the item meets Amazon’s quality standards for resale, Amazon Warehouse then relists the item as “used,” along with notes on the condition of the item and resells it at a discount.

All Amazon Warehouse products are inspected and graded using Amazon’s rigorous 20-point quality system. Items will function properly but will vary in condition and price, based on cosmetic damage, packaging, or missing accessories. Condition types range from “like new” and “open box” to “acceptable.” All Amazon Warehouse purchases are backed by Amazon’s 15-day return policy, and award-winning customer service.

Amine Mamlouk, Amazon MENA executive, said: “We understand how important a good deal can be for customers, and launching Amazon Warehouse in the UAE gives shoppers an easy and trusted source to enjoy savings on thousands of pre-owned and open box products. We perform rigorous inspections on each Amazon Warehouse item while guaranteeing easy returns if customers are unsatisfied, which means they can buy with confidence and enjoy the same peace of mind they have when purchasing new products on Amazon.ae with even greater value for their money.”

Customers can start browsing and purchasing from Amazon Warehouse in three simple ways by visiting the dedicated storefront at Amazon.ae/amazonwarehouse, by navigating to the Amazon Warehouse storefront through the ‘Amazon Warehouse’ icon on the rotation bar on the main page, or by looking for the “buy used” price which is displayed in the product detail page.

All Amazon.ae deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards or Amazon.ae Gift Cards, which also offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience to friends and family. If you’re not a Prime member, you can enjoy Free Same-Day Delivery and many other shopping and entertainment benefits by signing up for a free 30-day trial at www.amazon.ae/prime. — business@khaleejtimes.com