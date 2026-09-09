Amazon reviews findings after Indian inspectors' raid reveals expired food

The officials said they also seized medicines worth $4,232 that were stored without a valid license

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 9 Sept 2026, 7:39 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Amazon said on Wednesday it is reviewing the findings of an Indian state's food inspectors a day after they said they had seized mislabelled and expired food products from the US online retail giant's warehouses.

Federal and state officials have raided clubs, restaurants and big brands such as Domino's and McDonald's as part of a nationwide enforcement crackdown in recent months.

Recommended For You

One visa for 6 Gulf countries: GCC chief says scheme will launch 'soon'

One visa for 6 Gulf countries: GCC chief says scheme will launch 'soon'

Iran attacks Jordan; US, Tehran trade strikes on tankers in Hormuz strait

Iran attacks Jordan; US, Tehran trade strikes on tankers in Hormuz strait

Iran-backed Houthis claim 'broad operation' against Saudi Aramco's facilities

Iran-backed Houthis claim 'broad operation' against Saudi Aramco's facilities

Wizz Air to return to UAE with weekly Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights

Wizz Air to return to UAE with weekly Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights

Iran media says US missile struck Iranian tanker off Kharg Island

Iran media says US missile struck Iranian tanker off Kharg Island

 

Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that checks at two Amazon food storage and supply units in Bengaluru found products worth a combined $59,000 with "incorrect/inadequate" labelling or past their expiry date. The officials said they also seized medicines worth $4,232 that were stored without a valid license.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Amazon told Reuters it is reviewing the observations from the inspection and "will take necessary steps as required". "We have robust systems and controls designed to prevent products that do not meet applicable regulatory requirements from being listed on amazon.in or entering our fulfilment centres," Amazon said in response to a request for comment.

An industry source told Reuters that the company is strengthening internal controls to ensure lapses do not recur.

The inspection follows another state's regulator raid on an unrelated Mumbai warehouse where fake nutritional details and expiry dates were allegedly being added to PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola products to make them export ready.

PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola have not commented on the matter.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Dubai gold prices drop as US-Iran tension escalates

2

Gold seen holding above $4,400 as geopolitics offset rate risks

3

Abu Dhabi’s IHC to acquire 80% stake in UAE’s Marlan Space

4

Dubai gold prices bounce back, 22K moves closer to Dh500 per gram

5

L’imad unit’s offer for Abu Dhabi Ports clears key conditions, settlement by October 9