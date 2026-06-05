Amanat raises stake in Cambridge Health Group to 90% amid GCC expansion plans

Amanat Holdings has increased its stake in Cambridge Health Group (CHG) to 90 per cent after acquiring an additional 3 per cent shareholding from an existing minority investor, reinforcing its commitment to one of the GCC’s largest post-acute care and rehabilitation providers.

The Dubai-listed healthcare and education company said the increase in ownership reflects its confidence in CHG’s long-term growth strategy and follows a period of strong financial and operational performance by the healthcare group.

CHG reported record results in 2025, with revenue rising 11 per cent year-on-year to Dh404 million and EBITDA increasing 14 per cent to Dh100 million. Growth accelerated further during the first quarter of 2026, with revenue increasing 27 per cent, EBITDA up 49 per cent and profit surging six-fold compared with the same period last year.

The transaction comes as demand for post-acute care, rehabilitation and long-term healthcare services continues to grow across the Gulf, supported by demographic trends, increasing healthcare specialisation and ongoing investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Over the past several years, Amanat has invested more than Dh500 million across CHG’s network, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where the group has expanded its footprint through new facilities and capacity upgrades.

Among the key projects are Cambridge Hospital Khobar, a 150-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility that opened in 2024, and Cambridge Hospital Jeddah, which has expanded to 200 beds and is undergoing further development to add additional capacity as well as outpatient and surgical services.

The group currently operates 715 beds across six facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and employs more than 1,200 healthcare professionals. Amanat said CHG is targeting expansion to more than 1,000 beds through a combination of organic growth, greenfield and brownfield developments, and strategic acquisitions.

Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Amanat, said Cambridge Health Group remains a core pillar of the company’s healthcare strategy ،The investment they have made it across the network from Khobar to Jeddah, Abu Dhabi to Al Ain is delivering results and that the increase in ownership reflects confidence in the management team and the opportunities available across the region.

John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, said the company remains committed to supporting CHG’s next phase of growth and This transaction reinforces Amanat’s long-term commitment to the business and our intention to continue investing behind a market-leading post-acute care operator across the GCC’s rapidly growing post-acute care sector