UAE's Amanat completes full acquisition of Cambridge Health Group

Amanat Holdings has completed the full acquisition of Cambridge Health Group (CHG) after purchasing an additional 10.03 per cent stake for Dh105 million, bringing its ownership in the post-acute care and rehabilitation provider to 100 per cent.

The transaction follows the acquisition of an additional 3 per cent stake earlier this month and marks the conclusion of a phased acquisition process that has seen Amanat steadily increase its investment in CHG.

The company said full ownership will provide greater flexibility to accelerate the healthcare group's next phase of growth and expansion across the GCC.

CHG delivered record financial results in 2025, with revenue increasing 11 per cent year-on-year to Dh404 million and EBITDA rising 14 per cent to Dh100 million. Momentum continued into the first quarter of 2026, with revenue growth of 27 per cent, EBITDA growth of 49 per cent and profit increasing six-fold compared with the same period last year.

The acquisition comes as demand for post-acute care, rehabilitation and long-term healthcare services continues to grow across the Gulf, supported by demographic trends, increasing healthcare specialization and continued investment in healthcare infrastructure.

The transaction also reflects Amanat’s broader strategy of increasing its exposure to healthcare assets. Earlier this month, the company increased its stake in CHG to 90 per cent after acquiring an additional 3 per cent shareholding from a minority investor, describing the healthcare group as a core pillar of its long-term healthcare strategy.

The transaction also follows a period of significant capital deployment by Amanat. The company recently paid a record dividend of Dh175 million, acquired minority stakes in Cambridge Hospital Jeddah for Dh54 million and announced an approximately Dh100 million expansion project at the hospital to add capacity as well as outpatient and surgical services.

Over the past several years, Amanat has invested more than Dh500 million across CHG’s network, primarily in Saudi Arabia. The group currently operates 715 beds across six facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and employs more than 1,200 healthcare professionals.

Among its major projects are Cambridge Hospital Khobar, a 150-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility that opened in 2024, and Cambridge Hospital Jeddah, which has expanded to 200 beds and is undergoing a further 70-bed expansion alongside the addition of outpatient and surgical services. Cambridge Hospital Dhahran has expanded from 60 to 70 beds, while facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have undergone refurbishment and upgrades.

Over 1,000 beds

Amanat said CHG is targeting expansion to more than 1,000 beds through a combination of organic growth, greenfield and brownfield developments, and strategic acquisitions. The group is also expanding its range of services through new surgical and outpatient capabilities and additional rehabilitation capacity.

Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Amanat Holdings, said completing the acquisition marks a defining moment for the company and reflects its confidence in CHG’s management team, clinical offering and long-term growth prospects.

John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, said the transaction strengthens the company’s commitment to post-acute care across the GCC and positions CHG for its next phase of growth.

He added that full ownership is expected to contribute an estimated Dh9 million in additional annual net profit attributable to equity shareholders.