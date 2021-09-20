Altibbi to work with pharmaceutical, insurance companies in Mena

The startup has raised $12.5 million to date.

Altibbi is expanding into the Business-to-business (B2B) marketspace across the Mena region by working with pharmaceutical and insurance companies, said Jalil Allabadi, founder and CEO of Altibbi.

“We are also planning a push into other emerging markets facing the same healthcare problems, such as Pakistan and India,” said Allabadi, who has raised $12.5 million to date.

Altibbi evolved from Dr Abdelaziz Allabadi, who created and published regularly updated, online, Arabic medical dictionary content. The dictionary was published in 2008 to provide qualified medical information in Arabic, a region where - at the time - doctors were trained in English or French with no valid medical information in Arabic.

Altibbi was formed due to the need for medical information in Arabic. In turn, this empowered people to lead healthier lives, take control of their health proactively in a region lacking medical infrastructure and healthcare providers, or even basic health information.

Altibbi has evolved into an end-end digital health platform providing content, 24/7 primary care connectivity and referrals to specialists using its proprietary clinic management system. Our vision remains the same - to provide better health for all, built on quality and affordability, with one platform leading patients on their health journeys.

“In 2020 alone, Altibbi delivered healthcare services to over 300 million patients worldwide, expanded its services to 12 countries and created job opportunities for 60,000 doctors around the region,” said Noor Sweid, General Partner, Global Ventures.

“The company has many firsts; it is the first, and largest, telemedicine platform in the Arab world; the first to be recognised as an official telehealth provider in Egypt, Jordan and now, the UAE. It is also the first to launch an Arabic platform dedicated to expecting mothers and reproductive health. Altibbi is revolutionising healthcare in Mena along the three critical axes of access, quality and affordability. I am proud and honoured to be a part of their exciting journey.”

Jalil Allabadi co-founded Altibbi in 2011 with a mission to provide accessible healthcare to everyone. Since then, Altibbi has grown to become the largest digital health provider in the Arab world with over 2 million pages of content, 24/7 Telehealth service in seven Arab countries and 500,000 daily users.

Jalil is an Endeavor entrepreneur since 2014, member of the Entrepreneurs Organisation, member of the Board of Trustees at Royal Health Awareness Society and most recently was one of 17 global leaders to receive the 2019 Schwab Award.

Abdellatif Olama, chief growth officer, Altibbi, said: “Altibbi continues to be a major success because it solves real and critical pain points in our region. Altibbi uses modern technology, which is increasingly accessible to all, to boost healthcare inclusion, and to cater for citizens’ healthcare needs. People can now use any combination of text, voice and video communication to instantly access a doctor anytime, anywhere and openly ask questions with extra privacy and anonymity. This high-quality service is provided at a cost less than the price of transport to reach a clinic.” — business@khaleejtimes.com