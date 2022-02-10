Alpha Dhabi records Dh5.1b profit in 2021

Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022

Alpha Dhabi Holding, one of the largest and fastest-growing investment holding companies in the Middle East, announced its preliminary financial results for the full year of 2021. The company reported revenues of Dh18.8 billion, reflecting 400 per cent growth compared to Dh3.80 billion in 2020, while the gross profit touched Dh5.1 billion in 2021 compared to Dh218 million for the previous year.

Alpha Dhabi Holding resilient performance was driven by the subsidiaries strong and consistent business activities, mainly by the healthcare, construction business and hospitality verticals. With Dh10 billion in paid capital and a workforce around 60,000, Alpha Dhabi Holding was in the ideal position to achieve economic diversity and maximise efficiency by augmenting the performance of verticals and amplify shareholders value through strategic investments locally and internationally.

Hamad Salem Alameri, CEO and managing director of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “We have achieved significant progress against our strategic priorities in 2021, culminating in a solid operational performance in the fourth quarter. Alpha Dhabi reported very strong commercial results across all of its key performance drivers, including Pure Health, National Marine Dredging Company and Trojan.”

On top of its strong commercial results across all its key performance drivers, Alpha Dhabi Holding made strategic investments in 2021 by acquiring a 17.5 per cent stake in Aldar which was increased to 30 per cent at the year-end, 70 per cent stake in Mawarid Holding Investment, and Dh 1 billion in TA’ZIZ, an industrial service, and logistics organization. The company also bought a 68.5 per cent stake in National Marine Dredging Company, 40 per cent of Response Plus Medical, and 65 per cent of Sandstorm Motor Vehicles Manufacturing.

“We enter 2022 with strong momentum and are moving with speed to bring forward new business acquisitions that will contribute to the company’s Dh 8 billion investments plan in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, petrochemicals, and other vital sectors; this remains at the core of our strategy this year,” added Alameri.

Established in 2013, Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC is one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the UAE. The company recently announced expansion plans and future strategy, targeting Dh8 billion investment in promising diversified sectors. It will continue its investment in its core platforms, including health care, real estate and construction business inside and outside the UAE, boosting the shareholder value.

