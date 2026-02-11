Alpha Dhabi posts record 2025 results as revenue soars to Dh78.8 billion

Alpha Dhabi Holding reported its strongest financial performance to date, closing 2025 with record revenue, profit and Ebitda, underscoring the company’s rapid expansion across key sectors and its growing influence in the UAE’s investment landscape.

The Abu Dhabi–listed conglomerate said full-year revenue climbed 24 per cent to Dh78.8 billion, marking its highest annual total since its 2021 debut on the ADX. Net profit also reached a record Dh15 billion, up from Dh13.5 billion the previous year, while adjusted Ebitda surged 30 per cent to Dh17.7 billion.

Chairman Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi said the results reflect years of strategic execution and position the group for “a new era” of innovation-led growth. Managing Director and CEO Eng. Hamad Al Ameri added that momentum in mergers and acquisitions, combined with operational strength across the portfolio, would support the company’s 2026 agenda focused on robotics, digital transformation and data‑driven capital deployment.

Alpha Dhabi’s expansion was fuelled by strong contributions from its industrial (Dh28.8 billion), real estate (Dh27.8 billion), construction (Dh13.1 billion) and services (Dh9.1 billion) divisions. The company also reinforced its balance sheet, reporting total assets of Dh214.4 billion—up 21 per cent year-on-year—and a cash balance of Dh40.3 billion.

In 2025, Alpha Dhabi executed Dh5.5 billion in acquisitions and investments, including raising its stake in NMDC Group to 76.68 per cent. It also divested its 8.5 per cent shareholding in Modon Holding in a deal valued at Dh5.3 billion, generating an internal rate of return of 36 per cent.

The year saw major developments across the group’s portfolio companies. Aldar advanced multiple strategic initiatives, including issuing Dh3.7 billion in hybrid notes and forming a joint venture with Mubadala to accelerate Al Maryah Island’s development. Trojan General Contracting completed the landmark Zayed National Museum, which opened on 3 December 2025.

NMDC Group expanded its global footprint with acquisitions and new joint ventures in the water, oil and gas sectors, while PureHealth finalized its acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Greece’s Hellenic Healthcare Group. Digital bank Wio joined the NVIDIA Inception Program and partnered with Pine Labs to enhance its payments infrastructure.

Alpha Dhabi also confirmed a new three-year dividend policy starting with Dh2 billion in annual payouts, increasing 5 per cent each year from the 2025 financial cycle.