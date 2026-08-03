SpaceX, Anthropic investments help Alpha Dhabi post Dh9.8 billion Q2 profit

Investment holding company Alpha Dhabi reported revenues of Dh37.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, a 5 per cent increase year-on-year, driven by a sustained focus on building a globally competitive and diversified portfolio.

Net profits surged to Dh9.8 billion, growing 48 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 7 per cent to 9.3 billion, while total assets rose to Dh230 billion, up from Dh214 billion at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

The ADX-listed company saw its fair value gains from investments reach Dh3.7 billion from its investments in SpaceX, Cerebras, and Anthropic. Total equity reached Dh110 billion in this period, up from Dh104 billion at the end of 2025.

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Investments in world’s largest tech companies

Alpha Dhabi’s Dh14.3 billion investment in Alpha Wave Ventures II, a venture capital co-managed by Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Capital and New York-based Alpha Wave Global, granted the group exposure to several large private tech companies, including SpaceX, Cerebras, and Anthropic.

While Anthropic has yet to go public, the others have registered for an IPO and have grown significantly in scale, relevance, and strategic importance since Alpha Dhabi’s original investment.

“By actively managing and maturing its presence in these future-ready sectors, Alpha Dhabi continues to secure the capital city’s anchorage in frontier artificial intelligence, advanced computing, space technology, and next-generation digital infrastructure,” the company said in a release. “Announced filings for the IPO’s of OpenAI and Anthropic have the potential to unlock further investment gains should they proceed.”

The group said that artificial intelligence, digital banking, hospitality, and advanced infrastructure will continue to drive its expansion.

Diverse portfolio leading its growth

Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi said that the group’s performance is a direct reflection of its disciplined investment approach and the enduring stability of the UAE’s economic landscape. “By continuing to optimise our diversified portfolio, we are successfully capturing value across high-growth sectors while remaining anchored in our core principles of long-term sustainable growth," he said.

“We are actively pushing the boundaries of traditional sectors by channelling investments into future-ready industries that will define tomorrow's economy and deliver superior returns for our shareholders,” the group’s managing director and CEO, Hamad Al Ameri, added.