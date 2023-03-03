Alpha Dhabi net profit soars 104% to Dh40 billion in 2022

Focus on growth and strong momentum in investment activity drives record performance

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding. - Supplied photo

Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the Mena region, on Friday reported full-year net profit for 2022 of Dh10.6 billion, up 104 per cent year-on-year from Dh5.2 billion. Revenues grew significantly to Dh40.0 billion, representing an increase of 114 per cent year-on-year

The strong results were driven by contributions from the existing portfolio and new acquisitions particularly across core verticals such as real estate and construction, healthcare and industrials.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Alpha Dhabi continues to go from strength to strength as we completed our first year as a listed company, which set the tone for 2022 and ushered a new phase of growth for Alpha Dhabi. We delivered a record set of results, driven by the successful execution of our growth agenda which continues to move forward at pace, resulting in enhanced scale, diversification and earnings growth across our Group.”

“This growth is underpinned and set against the robust fundamentals of the UAE economy and market which continues to demonstrate stability in the face of global economic headwinds and uncertainty. Against this backdrop, we have deployed significant capital, successfully expanded our platform, enhanced our geographic footprint and executed on landmark strategic investments such as our investment in Nammos, leading to the creation of our new lifestyle vertical.”

“Looking ahead to 2023, we are committed to building on the strong transaction activity and performance momentum garnered in what was a transformational year. Our financial strength and accelerated growth are creating considerable sustainable value and will position us well for the year ahead as we continue to cement our position as a leading regional investment holding company and a pivotal actor in the UAE’s thriving investment and business landscape.” Al Ameri added.

Alpha Dhabi has continued to press ahead and execute on its accelerated growth agenda, with 2022 being a transformational year for the Group. A year defined by significant capital deployment, strong ramp up in transaction activity, and considerable growth across Alpha Dhabi’s core verticals and diversified platform. Through the Group’s active and growing pipeline of acquisitions and investments, it has deployed Dh6.5 billion of capital over 2022.

Alpha Dhabi remains well capitalized with a strong balance sheet which has continued to grow as a result of the acquisition activity and Alpha Dhabi’s burgeoning portfolio of operating subsidiaries. On the back of this, total assets stood at Dh131.0 billion, up significantly from the end of 2021, predominantly driven by Alpha Dhabi’s recent consolidation of Aldar Properties, the UAE’s leading real estate developer and manager. Similarly, the Group benefits from strong liquidity and has a cash position of Dh25.5 billion which will continue to support and drive the execution of the Group’s growth and expansion across sectors and geographies going forward.