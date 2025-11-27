Alpha Dhabi boosts control of NMDC in Dh1.6b deal 

Alpha Dhabi Holding has tightened its grip on one of the UAE’s most strategically important industrial groups, acquiring an additional 82.5 million shares in NMDC Group in a Dh1.6 billion transaction that amplifies both its influence and Abu Dhabi’s broader industrial ambitions.

The purchase, completed with AD Ports Group, raises Alpha Dhabi’s stake in NMDC Group to 76.68 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.

For Abu Dhabi, the deal signals a deepening commitment to industrial diversification, self-sufficiency, and global competitiveness. For Alpha Dhabi, it cements the group’s position as a central player in shaping the emirate’s long-term economic transformation.

The investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the industrial sector’s resilience and potential. Alpha Dhabi said the acquisition aligns with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based and innovation-led economy—one that places emphasis not only on infrastructure and capability, but also on cultivating a diverse, skilled and inclusive workforce.

Both companies say they intend to continue advancing opportunities for women, youth and underrepresented groups as part of a shared commitment to driving industrial growth through talent development and social inclusion.

Hamad Al Ameri, managing director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, described the move as a strategic step rooted in national priorities. “This milestone acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-impact industrial verticals that support Abu Dhabi’s diversity and inclusion agenda,” he said. “Our strategy is built on identifying scalable opportunities aligned with global trends, ensuring that industrial growth is matched by environmental responsibility and the empowerment of all segments of society.”

AD Ports Group, which sold the stake, said the proceeds will strengthen its financial position and support its long-term value creation plans. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, its managing director and group CEO, said the agreement reflects the group’s disciplined approach to portfolio management. He noted that AD Ports Group will continue to allocate capital efficiently to maximise value for shareholders while fulfilling its mission of enabling trade.

The deal comes during a year of strong performance for NMDC Group. For the first nine months of 2025, revenues rose 11 per cent year-on-year to Dh20.5 billion, while net profit climbed 26 per cent to Dh2.8 billion. The company also maintained its AA ESG rating from MSCI for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its credentials as a sustainability-focused industry leader.

NMDC’s project backlog reached Dh62.3 billion as of September 2025, supported by significant international growth. Newly awarded contracts reached Dh17.7 billion in the first nine months, with 38 per cent coming from overseas markets. Highlights included the group’s entry into the Philippines with a Dh2.2 billion project in Manila Bay, a Dh382 million marina development in Oman, and a Dh4.2 billion subsea gas pipeline EPC contract in Taiwan.

The company also deepened its collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to establish a comprehensive framework aimed at combating marine pollution, addressing climate change impacts and protecting biodiversity across 13 key environmental areas.

As Alpha Dhabi increases its influence, both organisations say they remain focused on accelerating sustainable growth, expanding international reach and supporting Abu Dhabi’s drive toward a diversified, inclusive and globally competitive industrial economy.