Allset for Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show next week

Over 300 jewellery companies, brands, manufacturers to take part in Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2022

Expo Center Sharjah has finalised all preparations for the largest event of its kind on the agenda of specialised trade fairs in the UAE and the region. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 3:32 PM

Watch, gold, and jewellery lovers are impatiently waiting for the 49th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), which is organised by the Sharjah Expo Centre with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, from March 23-27.

More than 300 leading local and international exhibitors alongside major gold and diamond brands are taking part in the exhibition.

Expo Center Sharjah has finalised all preparations for the largest event of its kind on the agenda of specialised trade fairs in the UAE and the region, promising visitors to present a unique edition featuring the finest jewellery, hottest trends, latest products, special deals and accessories.

"The remarkable participation the exhibition is seeing, whether from the local and international exhibitors, or from the newly joined companies is a testament to the outstanding status of the event at all levels," said HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

He pointed out that WJMES provides a perfect platform to sign deals, forge partnerships and explore investment opportunities, in addition to its vital role in revitalizing the gold market across Sharjah and the UAE.

Al Midfa voiced hope that the event would achieve satisfying results for exhibitors and gold merchants alike and see a high turnout of visitors who are eagerly waiting to learn about the latest collections of luxury jewelry and premium watches.

Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show opens its doors to visitors on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm, and on Fridays from 3 pm to 10 pm.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com