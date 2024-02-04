Alliance Care Technologies and Optain showcased specialised AI screening solution at Arab Health2024

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 6:42 PM

Alliance Care Technologies and international partner Optain showcased AI-driven software Assure Plus with fully automatic & portable fundus camera (Turnkey solution), available now in the MENA region, during the recently concluded Arab Health 2024 in Dubai.

AI driven retinal screening for risk of disease: Optain’s Assure Plus software uses clinically validated AI algorithms to analyze digital retinal images, enabling the detection of the early features of referrable glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy (DR), neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) with heatmap. Assure Plus adds another level to this revolutionary eye disease assessment capability by providing clinically validated AI algorithms to analyze the retina microvasculature to generate vessel segmentation that revealing patterns indicative of cardiovascular risk, resulting in non-invasive, rapid, and accurate detection for timely intervention.

Assure Plus provides clinicians and practitioners with the confidence needed to detect and support the diagnosis of the early signs of chronic conditions quickly and accurately, allowing clinicians to act faster and prevent significant impacts on quality of life. Together with the fully automatic and portable fundus camera means that diseases screening can be done anywhere without clinicians at low cost.

According to Jeff Dunkel, Optain CEO “We are excited to work with Alliance Care Technologies to bring this revolutionary AI screening software and the portable camera to the MENA region as part of our global expansion. Since partnering with Alliance Care Technologies and initial product launch in the MENA region in 2023, interest in the Assure Plus technology continues to grow. The response to demonstrations at Arab Health has been overwhelmingly positive as individuals are able to experience the screening capabilities for themselves. We expect interest to continue to expand throughout the region in 2024.”

Impact of early detection on longevity and quality of life: As we age, the risk of developing conditions such as diabetic retinopathy (DR), glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) increases. In 2020, these diseases collectively caused over 19 million cases of moderate or worse vision impairment in adults aged 50 and over, with a global financial burden estimated at US$ 411 billion annually. Additionally, one of the most common chronic conditions linked with aging is cardiovascular disease (CVD). The risk of heart-related conditions like coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hypertension increases with age, leading to an elevated risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events.

Michele Tarnow, Founder and CEO of Alliance Care Technologies, affirms the importance of early detection and the impact it can have on quality of life. “Optain’s Assure Plus software is a perfect addition to our Catalyst Engage application that focuses on early detection as well as fitness, nutrition, and social engagement goals. The impact of accurate, fast, and early screening and detection quality of life can be profound.”

Identifying indicators of CVD risk: By analyzing the state of the retinal microvasculature as well as other features captured in the retinal fundus image, Assure Plus AI algorithm analyzes the state of the retinal microvasculature by providing advanced vessel segmentation visualization and together with other retinal features can detect the presence of cardiovascular diseases. Trained on large populations datasets, the software’s visualization technology utilizes vessel patterns in fundus images to develop segmentation indicating low, moderate, and high-risk potential for cardiovascular disease. Clinicians have the results in seconds.