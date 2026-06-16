All-in-one discovery platform unveiled

Local Souq officially launches in Dubai, bringing local businesses and communities together through digital innovation

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Local Souq, an innovative digital platform designed to support local businesses and enhance the shopping experience for consumers, officially launched in Dubai. The platform has been developed with a clear vision: to connect residents and visitors with trusted local businesses while helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) strengthen their digital presence and grow their customer base. Following its launch in Dubai, Local Souq plans to expand its services across the UAE in the near future.

Designed as an all-in-one discovery platform, Local Souq enables users to explore nearby restaurants, cafés, beauty salons, retail stores, supermarkets, healthcare providers, service businesses, events, family attractions, picnic spots, and exclusive offers through a single, easy-to-use mobile application.

One of the platform’s standout features is its integrated loyalty rewards program. Customers earn reward points when shopping with participating businesses, which can later be redeemed for shopping vouchers. This creates value for consumers while helping businesses build customer loyalty and encourage repeat visits.

“Our vision is to become the UAE’s leading platform for discovering and supporting local businesses,” said Abdul Nasir, co-founder and general manager of Local Souq. “We are proud to begin our journey in Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs. Our goal is to empower local businesses with greater digital visibility while making it easier for consumers to discover trusted businesses, enjoy exclusive offers, and earn rewards. We look forward to expanding our platform across all Emirates in the near future.”

In addition to business discovery, Local Souq provides information on local events, family attractions, and leisure destinations, making it a valuable companion for residents and visitors looking to explore everything Dubai has to offer.

The launch represents an important milestone in Local Souq’s mission to contribute to the UAE’s digital economy by promoting local entrepreneurship and encouraging consumers to support neighbourhood businesses. As the platform grows, Local Souq aims to become the preferred digital destination for discovering businesses, services, offers, and experiences throughout the UAE.

The Local Souq mobile application is now available in Dubai, with expansion to the remaining Emirates planned soon. Residents are invited to download the app and experience a smarter way to discover, shop, earn rewards, and support local businesses.