Alisha Moopen partners with rural activist Ruma Devi for healthcare initiatives in Rajasthan

Ruma Devi is a Nari Shakti Puraskar 2018 awardee

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services to serve the Barmer district of Rajasthan with the initial reach of 250 villages and estimated population size of almost three million

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 7:52 PM

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, has announced that Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare is set to partner with India’s well-known rural activist Ruma Devi to provide health access to the rural households in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Announced on occasion of International Women’s Day, the partnership will see Aster Volunteers and Ruma Devi collaborating to improve access to primary healthcare services for the rural population of the Barmer District, alongside launching women empowerment initiatives.

The fully equipped mobile clinic called as ‘Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services’ shall cater to the villages of Barmer, Rajasthan and provide primary health check-ups, medical eye exam, health education and training. Over the last few years, Aster Volunteers has been focusing on empowerment of underprivileged women through multiple initiatives led by Alisha Moopen, who believes that women empowerment should start from the health of a women.

With this regard, the women empowerment initiatives would start with education and training for the rural women to manage their own health alongside the required medical examination, and also teach them to manage their families’ health like vaccination for their children, hygiene and sanitisation, awareness on different diseases. This would be further followed by skill development training for rural women which will enable them to earn their own livelihood. The initiatives will further support rural artisan women to enhance their skill sets, help them source material and also market their products.

Alisha Moopen said: “Women are the centre of caring for their family. With programmes like these, we can educate the women better so that she is enabled and empowered to take better care of herself and her whole family. In villages, where most of them live as big joint families, this would mean caring for old, young and for herself better. However, the health of a women particularly in the rural household is the most neglected. The notion that her health is least priority has been weaved into her."

"We are glad to partner with Ruma Devi and support her in her journey to improve the health and welfare of these women and in-turn empower them to support their families’ welfare. At Aster, being an organisation with 59 per cent of women workforce, we feel empowerment of women starts with empowering them to manage their own health first which will enable them to prosper and better support their families,” she added.

“We are really glad that Aster Volunteers and Alisha Moopen have decided to join our cause and see value in the work that we are doing for the upliftment of the villages of Barmer, Rajasthan. We are eagerly looking forward to take our partnership forward,” said Ruma Devi.

Aster Volunteers has been actively engaged in providing medical aid for treatment of patients from marginalized and economically backward sections of the society. Apart from running the mobile clinic, various other women empowerment initiatives will also be explored in the region to enable women to better support themselves and their families.

Over the last five years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement being driven by over 42,000 volunteers who have impacted over 3.5 million lives.

Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact over 3.5 million lives across geographies.

Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 522,600 individuals through mobile medical camps; 176,185 people have benefitted from Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness trainings and 43,493 free surgeries as well as clinical investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 132 differently abled people of determination and treated 577,379 people through medical camps. The aid programme in Somaliland, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen, and India has benefitted 294,158 people.

Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against Covid–19 and has impacted over two million lives through various social activities.

